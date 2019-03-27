Why Buying and Holding Blue-Chip Stocks No Longer Works

Well-established blue-chip companies have long been favored by investors and financial advisors because these stocks have tended to produce high returns over longer periods. Not only do these stocks produce dividends, potential for growth and…

Not only do these stocks produce dividends, potential for growth and stability, but the returns are less volatile. Investors have tended to hold blue chips or the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, for many years, often in an individual retirement account or 401(k) plan as a way to maintain the principal for a nest egg.

The Dow, is a stock market index that has been a benchmark utilized for decades since it was created by Charles Dow, founder of Dow Jones & Co., at the end of the 19th century. Today there are 30 U.S. publicly traded companies from all industries, except transportation and utilities, listed on this index.

Here are three considerations to weigh when investing in blue chips:

— Blue-chip ETFs are an alternative.

— The DJIA removes companies that are out of favor.

— Blue chips can have limited growth.

Blue-Chip ETFs Are an Alternative

While there aren’t any so-called blue-chip exchange-traded funds, there are several ETFs that mirror the DJIA, including the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (ticker: DIA) with top holdings that include Boeing Co. ( BA), UnitedHealth Group ( UNH), 3M ( MMM) and Apple ( AAPL). This fund sports a dividend yield of 2.05 percent and 52-week high of $269.28 and a 52-week low of $216.97.

Adding ETFs with blue-chip stocks can help investors avoid volatility and lower the risk that comes from owning individual stocks that can lose market share. ETFs can be part of the equation because they will “cycle out any nondividend paying stock,” says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial, a New York-based brokerage company.

Another one is iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF ( IYY) that tracks a broader range of U.S. companies and includes both large- and mid-sized U.S. companies. The top holdings include Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT), Apple ( APPL), Amazon.com ( AMZN) and Facebook ( FB). The dividend yield is lower at 1.75 percent. The 52-week high was $147.61 while the 52-week low was $116.62. The other ETFs are leveraged options which use the DJIA as a benchmark.

Companies Can Lose Favor

Blue-chip stocks have changed over the years as the economy shifted with some of them cutting dividends while others were removed like General Electric Co. ( GE) and General Motors Co. ( GM).

For instance, GE, the last original member of the Dow, was a household name and its future relied on consumer and institutional financing. But the company was not in a growing sector of the U.S. economy. Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA) took GE’s place after it was removed from the DJIA in 2018.

The Dow no longer focuses mostly on the manufacturing and automotive industries and instead has shifted toward industrials, financials, consumer services and the technology sectors.

Today’s blue-chip stocks include companies like Coca-Cola Co. ( KO), Procter & Gamble Co. ( PG) and Microsoft, says Chris Cook, president of Beacon Capital Management, a Dayton, Ohio-based investment advisory firm.

“These are companies (that) have been around as a public company for at least 20 years and are the top two or three leaders in their industry,” he says. “The ones that have survived have become more nimble and are doing a good job of taking the pulse of who their consumers or businesses are and building up products or services that match up.”

As the economy shifts, examining stocks and funds in a portfolio and rebalancing is a good strategy to undergo at least annually. In the past, blue-chip stocks have provided investors with steady growth and regular dividend payments and served as “safe havens in economic downturns,” says Evan Kulak, co-founder of Polaris Portfolios.

Limited Growth Potential

Since blue-chip stocks are large-cap companies, the amount of volatility tends to be lower than a portfolio of smaller businesses with less of a track record.

“Blue-chip stocks offer liquidity, regular income, potential tax savings and exposure to companies with stable and established business models,” he says.

Counting on blue-chip stocks to perform well can be risky. These stocks can “can lag the market index in a bull market, lose market share to smaller companies or suffer from poor management practices,” Kulak says. In the past few years, blue-chip stocks, especially those in the consumer packaged goods industry, have seen competition from subscription-based startups.

Blue-chip stocks IBM ( IBM) and Walt Disney Co. ( DIS) have faced severe challenges recently, says Yale Bock, a portfolio manager for Interactive Advisors, a Boston-based registered investment advisory.

“Historically, those businesses aren’t going to change much,” he says. “The major risk now is that in a society where technology changes every industry, no matter how big it is from banking to transportation, the idea that any company is really stable or any industry is not changing doesn’t really apply.”

These changes have made investors “so nervous about disrupters like Amazon or Netflix ( NFLX)” because they have made an impact against blue chips, especially the ones who are at risk.

As the longevity for Americans has increased, obtaining growth from a stock portfolio is a priority as the average age has reached into the 80s.

Investors should not “go all in on this asset class because they can still lose value,” Loewengart says.

Relying too heavily on any one type of investment is a danger to a portfolio, even though high quality large-cap stocks are viewed as companies with stable earnings that can weather ups and downs and continue to pay out dividends each quarter, he says.

“As concerns over global growth sets in, investors are seeking out ways to continue to earn in a relatively safe way as market volatility seems here to stay,” Loewengart says.

Blue chips that part of a diversified portfolio can provide some stability during a market downturn because these stocks tend to be financially-sound companies and are more likely to bounce back and return dividends to help offset possible market dips.

“Investors with longer time horizons and higher risk tolerances may choose to forgo blue chips and turn to more risky investments like emerging markets, recent (initial public offering) or newly debuted pot stocks,” he says. “But for those looking for names they know and dividends they can depend on, blue chips are a great place to turn.”

