The new private school coming to the former Intelsat headquarters remains on schedule to open for classes Sept. 5, according to Chairman and CEO Chris Whittle, after D.C. officials imposed a stop-work order because the project lacked a required permit.

The project team paused work on Feb. 27 when the stop-work was issued.

“The collaborative path forward was for us to apply for a permit from the city, and for everybody to work together to expedite that quickly, so we did that almost immediately after we learned about this,” Whittle told me. “We were able to move quickly to submit, and we did that, and we’re now waiting for them to finish their review — and we’re optimistic that’s going to happen soon.”

The permit application was filed March 6. It states: “Adaptive Reuse of the old Intelsat building converting 600,000 SF of office space to educational space for 2,500 students, 279 staff and 230 parking spaces to include kitchen, elevator, gymnasium, auditorium, dormitories…