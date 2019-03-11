202
Home » Latest News » White House budget calls…

White House budget calls for $150M for tech modernization fund

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 11, 2019 2:51 pm 03/11/2019 02:51pm
Share

After a tenuous battle with Congress to finance its technology modernization fund for the remainder of fiscal 2019, the White House called for more seed money in its 2020 budget Monday, but has tempered its expectations for how much it will need.

The president’s 2020 budget asks Congress to provide $150 million to the revolving tech modernization fund, a more than a 28 percent markdown from fiscal 2019’s request of $210 million.

“The 2020 Budget supports agency investments to modernize IT systems and improve the value they provide to the American people,” the White House’s budget request said.

Nestled in the budget among a number of updates of initiatives originally laid out in the president’s management agenda, the $150 million request matches a TMF funding plan passed by the House in July.

The central revolving fund was created as part of the Modernizing Government Technology Act when it became law in December 2017. As part of the law, a seven-member board invests seed funding…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!