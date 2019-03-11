White House budget calls for $150M for tech modernization fund

After a tenuous battle with Congress to finance its technology modernization fund for the remainder of fiscal 2019, the White House called for more seed money in its 2020 budget Monday, but has tempered its…

After a tenuous battle with Congress to finance its technology modernization fund for the remainder of fiscal 2019, the White House called for more seed money in its 2020 budget Monday, but has tempered its expectations for how much it will need.

The president’s 2020 budget asks Congress to provide $150 million to the revolving tech modernization fund, a more than a 28 percent markdown from fiscal 2019’s request of $210 million.

“The 2020 Budget supports agency investments to modernize IT systems and improve the value they provide to the American people,” the White House’s budget request said.

Nestled in the budget among a number of updates of initiatives originally laid out in the president’s management agenda, the $150 million request matches a TMF funding plan passed by the House in July.

The central revolving fund was created as part of the Modernizing Government Technology Act when it became law in December 2017. As part of the law, a seven-member board invests seed funding…