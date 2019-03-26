Where U.S. News Ranks Colleges in the NCAA Sweet 16

Ranking schools in the Sweet 16 The 16 schools in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament aren’t just good at athletics — academics are also noteworthy. Of the teams remaining from the original group of 64…

The 16 schools in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament aren’t just good at athletics — academics are also noteworthy. Of the teams remaining from the original group of 64 that began tournament play, 15 represent National Universities, schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral programs. The lone regional university is Gonzaga University in Washington. Eight of the National Universities in the Sweet 16 are ranked in the U.S. News top 100. Only two schools that made it to the third round of the NCAA tournament — Gonzaga and Duke University — are private. As March Madness rages on, here’s a look at the schools that made the Sweet 16 and how each ranks, per U.S. News data.

Texas Tech University

What started as Texas Technological College in 1923 has grown from a small campus of six buildings focused on undergraduate education to a comprehensive university that offers graduate degrees and law and medical school programs. Texas Tech University took on its current name in 1969. The campus is known for its distinct Spanish Renaissance architecture.

U.S. News rank: 187 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 36,996

4-year graduation rate: 35 percent

University of Houston

Founded in 1927, the University of Houston became a state institution in 1963. According to the college’s website, many of its traditions are centered around athletics, including wearing red — a primary team color — every Friday and rubbing the paws of cougar statues on campus before games for luck. From 1947 through 1989, live cougars served as the university mascot.

U.S. News rank: 171 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 45,364

4-year graduation rate: 25 percent

University of Kentucky

Like many colleges on this list, the University of Kentucky was founded with a different name. It also was established in a different city before moving to Lexington. What is now UK was established in 1865 as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of the Kentucky University. After a series of changes, the school adopted its current name in 1916.

U.S. News rank: 147 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 29,465

4-year graduation rate: 40 percent

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge

Louisiana State University, once an all-male military school, first opened its doors in 1860 but closed twice due to the Civil War. In 1869 the college burned down, which prompted a move from near Pineville, Louisiana, where it was founded to its current home of Baton Rouge. In 2017 LSU completed an $85 million effort to expand and renovate its campus recreation center, which includes a “lazy river” comprised of a 536-foot outline of the school’s initials.

U.S. News rank: 140 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 30,861

4-year graduation rate: 40 percent

Auburn University (AL)

From its founding as the private East Alabama Male College in 1856, Auburn University has grown mightily. Classes began at what is now Auburn in 1859, but the college was soon shuttered, remaining closed from 1861 to 1866 due to the Civil War. Auburn became a state school in 1872 and began accepting women in 1892, making it one of the first schools to do so in the Southeast, according to the university’s website.

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 29,776

4-year graduation rate: 49 percent

University of Tennessee

Founded in 1794 as Blount College, a private institution, the University of Tennessee became public in 1807 and took on its current name in 1869. Since its inception, the University of Tennessee has grown into a significant public research institution.

U.S. News rank: 115 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 28,321

4-year graduation rate: 46 percent

University of Oregon

The University of Oregon opened in 1876 with five faculty members and a small group of students. Early financial support came in the form of not just money but also donations of livestock, which were then taken to market to generate funds. Nearly 150 years later, UO boasts more than 20,000 students and counts Nike founder Phil Knight among its alumni. Knight has given generously to the school’s athletics programs and gifted $500 million to UO for a science and research campus.

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 22,887

4-year graduation rate: 52 percent

Michigan State University

Founded in 1855 as the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan, the school wouldn’t adopt its current name until 1964. Though originally founded as an agricultural school, Michigan State University now has more than 200 academic programs. It also is recognized as a top public research university.

U.S. News rank: 85 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 50,019

4-year graduation rate: 52 percent

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was founded in 1872 as Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College. Though it has grown into a significant research university, the school still embraces its agricultural roots with an 1,800-acre farm located near its campus. Buildings on campus are largely constructed from Hokie Stone, which the school’s website describes as a limestone common to the area.

U.S. News rank: 76 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 34,440

4-year graduation rate: 63 percent

Florida State University

Opened in 1857 as the West Florida Seminary, the school underwent several name changes in its first century. The name Florida State University was adopted in 1947. Though it had been coeducational, FSU was converted to a women’s college in the early 1900s before reverting back in the 1940s to meet the educational needs of men returning from World War II.

U.S. News rank: 70 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 41,362

4-year graduation rate: 63 percent

Purdue University–West Lafayette (IN)

Classes at Purdue University began in 1874 with six instructors and 39 students. Athletics are a rich tradition at Purdue, which was a founding member of the Big Ten Conference in 1895 with then-president James Smart helping lead the way. The university athletic teams adopted the name “Boilermakers” in 1891 after claims the school recruited athletes from boiler shops.

U.S. News rank: 56 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 41,573

4-year graduation rate: 51 percent

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

While some U.S. colleges were founded earlier than the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, it holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s first public universities. Students first arrived in 1795. The moniker for the school’s sports teams is steeped in state tradition, with the term “Tar Heels” referring to naval industry workers.

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 29,911

4-year graduation rate: 84 percent

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

What is now known as the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor was founded in 1817 as the Catholepistemiad of Detroit. The school later changed its name and moved to its current home of Ann Arbor in 1837. Since then, it has grown into one of the top National Universities in the U.S. and is recognized as one of the country’s premier research institutions.

U.S. News rank: 27 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 46,002

4-year graduation rate: 77 percent

University of Virginia

Chartered in 1819, the University of Virginia was born from the vision of Thomas Jefferson. The school officially opened its doors in 1825. The UVA campus is laid out as an “academical village” based on the designs of the former president, meaning that Jefferson’s vision for the institution continues to present day.

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 24,360

4-year graduation rate: 88 percent

Duke University (NC)

The birth of Duke University can be traced to Methodist and Quaker families in 1838. The school went through several name changes before becoming Duke in 1924, and like other schools, closed for a short time in the 1860s due to the Civil War. Since its founding, the school has grown exponentially to become both a top national university and home of a dominant college basketball program. The name Blue Devils was applied to Duke’s athletics programs in 1922, a nod to French alpine troops in World War I known as les Diables Bleus.

U.S. News rank: 8 (tie), National Universities

Total enrollment: 16,294

4-year graduation rate: 88 percent

Gonzaga University (WA)

Gonzaga University opened in 1887 with seven students; more than 130 years later, it is one of the top regional schools in the West. Founded by Jesuit priests and opened in a single building, the campus has since grown to more than 100 structures.

U.S. News rank: 4, Regional Universities (West)

Total enrollment: 7,506

4-year graduation rate: 78 percent

