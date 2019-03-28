Where does Fifth and Eye’s demise leave its related affordable housing?

Peebles Corp.’s abrupt termination of a contract to develop city-owned land at Fifth and Eye streets NW leaves many questions, among them, whether it is still pursuing any of the affordable housing projects associated with…

Peebles Corp.’s abrupt termination of a contract to develop city-owned land at Fifth and Eye streets NW leaves many questions, among them, whether it is still pursuing any of the affordable housing projects associated with the hotel development.

Rapid-fire recap: New York-based Peebles was chosen in 2014 by D.C. Mayor Vince Gray to develop the half-acre property, after another previously awarded project fell through. The development called for a 175-room hotel with 45 condos, as well as 61 affordable housing units to be built offsite.

More than four years later, the project hadn’t broken ground, and the April 1 deadline to close on the land disposition was fast approaching last week when Peebles was sued by Walker Group, its certified business enterprise partner on the deal. A D.C. Superior Court Judge granted Walker a temporary restraining order Wednesday, but that was after Peebles had already notified the District it was terminating the contract because it wouldn’t allow…