What’s Causing My Thick Achilles Tendon?

Take a moment to reach for the back of your ankle, where your Achilles tendon runs vertically between your heel bone and calf muscles. As you move your foot and up down, the Achilles tendon should feel thin and flexible — not massive or very stiff.

If your Achilles tendons seem thicker than before and more rigid, it could be cause for concern. If they also feel lumpy and bumpy, consider getting yourself to a doctor to have your cholesterol checked. Widened Achilles tendons can be a symptom of high cholesterol, which increases your risk of serious heart disease.

You can easily overlook gradual changes in the size of your own Achilles tendons — someone walking behind you might first point it out. Thickened Achilles tendons could draw attention by chance if you suffer a sprain or injure your ankle. If your orthopedist tells you to see a cardiologist, you could learn about the Achilles-cholesterol connection.

Cholesterol Lumps: Xanthomas

A xanthoma is a cholesterol deposit below the skin’s surface. Xanthomas can be tiny and barely visible or measure larger than 3 inches in diameter. Xanthomas most often appear on tendons, joints, elbows, knees, buttocks, hands or feet. Xanthomas can occur in various medical conditions, including a hereditary disorder involving dangerously high cholesterol levels.

It’s been known for decades that people with the genetic condition called familial hypercholesterolemia have thick Achilles tendons, says Dr. Christie Ballantyne, a professor of medicine and chief of cardiology and cardiovascular research at Baylor College of Medicine.

In familial hypercholesterolemia, people have extremely high levels of low-density lipoprotein, or “bad cholesterol” in their bloodstream from birth. Xanthomas may appear in early childhood.

“This disorder leads to premature heart disease,” Ballantyne says. “People have inherited high cholesterol and have heart attacks in their 30s and 40s for men, and 50s for women, unless it’s treated.” Xanthomas can frequently appear on extensor tendons of the hands as well as on the Achilles. “You have to look, but it’s one of the hallmarks for diagnosis of familial hypercholesterolemia,” he says.

Checking for Cholesterol Deposits

High cholesterol can be spotted in some patients before even drawing a blood sample, says Dr. Martha Gulati, chief of cardiology at University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix.

“Part of our physical exam is always looking for xanthomas and one of the commonest places they hide is the Achilles tendon,” Gulati says. “Around the joints, specifically around the Achilles and sometimes on the elbow joints.”

Looking at patients’ eyes can also reveal cholesterol deposits called xanthelasma. These yellowish plaques typically occur on or around the eyelids.

You shouldn’t be surprised if a doctor checks your ankles and other joints as part of a heart exam. “I always teach my medical students: Don’t ever ignore those just because you’re a cardiologist,” Gulati says. “You may be looking at things differently, but I’m looking for cholesterol deposits.”

Achilles Thickness and Severe Heart Disease

For people who have coronary artery disease, Achilles tendon thickness could be an indicator for disease severity and the likelihood of having a heart attack, according to research from Tokyo presented at the Nov. 2018 meeting of the American Heart Association in Chicago.

The study included about 240 people who had received a cardiac stent — a tiny mesh tube used to keep a blocked heart artery open. In the study, researchers at the Kitasato University School of Medicine compared participants with thick Achilles tendons — at least one-third of an inch wide — to participants with thinner Achilles tendons.

Of study participants with thicker Achilles tendons, about 80 percent had more than one blocked artery, compared with 58 percent of participants with thinner tendons.

In addition, participants with thick Achilles tendons were more likely to have disease of the left main coronary artery, considered the most serious blockage with the worst prognosis.

Latest Cholesterol Advice

Also in November, the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and other medical groups released new guidelines on diagnosing and treating high cholesterol.

The detailed recommendations suggest that elective cholesterol screening is appropriate even for very young children who have a family history of heart disease or high cholesterol. For other kids, doctors and families may consider an initial screening test between ages 9 and 11 to catch high cholesterol early. For adult patients, screening and testing guidelines vary according to multiple risk factors and case-by-case discussions.

In addition to blood tests for cholesterol and possible markers for heart disease, doctors may recommend that patients have a coronary artery calcium score to inform treatment decisions. Also called cardiac scoring or a calcium score, this noninvasive test involves a CT scan of the heart. It measures the amount of calcified plaque in your arteries to calculate your risk for developing coronary artery disease.

“Coronary calcium score is the test of choice now if somebody has (significant) coronary artery disease,” Ballantyne says. “However, you have to be a certain age for it to be useful,” he adds. “For a man, that’s usually over the age of 40, and for a woman, usually over the age of 50.” The new guidelines spell out test recommendations in detail.

If You Have High Cholesterol

Making lifestyle changes is the first step to improving cholesterol levels. Becoming less sedentary and more physically active, quitting smoking, losing excess pounds, maintaining a healthy weight and following a heart-healthy diet can make a big difference in your cholesterol counts.

Medication — with statins or other cholesterol-lowering drugs — is an option for some patients and necessary for others, depending on their individual cholesterol levels and other heart disease risk factors.

Talk with your cardiologist and primary care doctor to make important testing and treatment decisions to monitor and manage cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of coronary artery disease.

