What were the best real estate deals in Greater Washington last year? We name the top 25.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 18, 2019 2:07 pm 03/18/2019 02:07pm
For more than 20 years, the Washington Business Journal has honored the top deliveries, leases, acquisitions, financing deals and sales in Greater Washington. Our Best Real Estate Deals of 2018 cover the best in the business, from leases bringing in major companies — hello, Amazon! — to new sports arenas, stadiums, shopping and more.

On April 25, the WBJ will honor the 25 best real estate deals in the D.C. metro area, as determined by the editorial staff. Of those 25 honorees, eight will be honored with special superlative awards — including Deal of the Year — at our awards event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. For more on the event, click here.

Which deals rose to the top in 2018? Check out the gallery to learn more.

