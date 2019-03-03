What to Watch in the World, Week of March 4

Monday, March 4 The international community will be watching events in Venezuela after opposition leader Juan Guaido said he planned to return to the country where he claims the presidency. The political crisis in Venezuela…

The international community will be watching events in Venezuela after opposition leader Juan Guaido said he planned to return to the country where he claims the presidency. The political crisis in Venezuela began on Jan. 10 when the re-election of incumbent Nicolás Maduro was declared invalid. Since then, several nations around the world, including the U.S., have recognized the Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela.

The 125th session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee begins in Geneva. The agency monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and will review developments in several countries, including Angola, Estonia, Niger, Vietnam, Dominica, Eritrea, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Senegal, Finland, Lesotho, and the U.S. The session will end on March 22.

On Tuesday, Forbes magazine publishes its annual list of billionaires and Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of Amazon, may maintain his top position after passing Bill Gates, the former boss of Microsoft.

Several countries are celebrating Mardi Gras, French for “Fat Tuesday,” on Tuesday, March 5. The carnival celebration is best known for the colorful parades in New Orleans, Louisiana. In some parts of the world, Mardi Gras is called Shrove Tuesday. Decorations, satire and parades are a custom during celebration.

Countries will celebrate International Women’s Day to recognize women’s achievements “without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.” International Women’s Day was first observed in 1909 in the United States on Feb. 28.

