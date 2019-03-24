What to Watch in the World, Week of March 25

Monday, March 25 The United Nations observes the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade on Monday, March 25. The awareness day was established in 2007 to “honor…

Monday, March 25

The United Nations observes the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade on Monday, March 25. The awareness day was established in 2007 to “honor and remember those who suffered and died at the hands of the brutal slavery system,” as well as to “raise awareness about the dangers of racism and prejudice today.”

Slavery remains a critical global issue. About 40 million people are enslaved around the world, according to a study released in 2018, and around 25 million more people are forced into labor. In the U.S., an estimated 400,000 people — about 1 in 800 individuals — are subjected to slavery.

Week of March 25

The ongoing political crisis in the United Kingdom over its looming departure from the European Union seemed to have received a temporary reprieve when EU officials gave British lawmakers a reprieve until at least April 12 to agree on when and how to leave.

However, various scenarios may still play out this week, according to the BBC. They include deciding to hold another referendum; approving Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiated deal plus a customs union; approving May’s deal with a customs union and single-market access; approving a free trade deal similar to Canada‘s agreement, canceling Brexit, or leaving the EU without a deal.

Saturday, March 30

World Bipolar Day is observed on Saturday, March 30. The day is aimed at raising awareness worldwide for bipolar conditions and eliminating “social stigma whilst providing information to educate and help people understand the condition.” This is an initiative by the International Bipolar Foundation in partnership with the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders.

An estimated 40 million people worldwide suffer from the disorder.

Sunday, March 31

Citizens in Ukraine head to the polls to vote for a new president on Sunday, March 31. Opinion surveys show Third Force Party candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy , a TV comedian, in the lead but lacking enough support to decisively claim victory. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko trail closely.

The election is seen by observers as a critical move in determining Ukraine’s relations with Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Leaders of the Arab world will gather at the 30th Arab League Summit in Tunisia. The summit aims at bringing together Arab countries and questions surround this year’s conference about the status of Syria. The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 over a government crackdown on protesters, but Tunisian leaders earlier this year called for the resumption of official relations with Damascus.

