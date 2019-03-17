What to Watch in the World, Week of March 18

Monday, March 18 The national government in New Zealand is wasting no time in responding to the March 15 shootings at two Christchurch mosques that left at least 50 people dead. The shootings have put…

Monday, March 18

The national government in New Zealand is wasting no time in responding to the March 15 shootings at two Christchurch mosques that left at least 50 people dead. The shootings have put a focus on the country’s laws governing firearms, as well as the island nation’s comparatively high rate of legal gun ownership. The cabinet is meeting on Monday, March 18, to begin considering a number of possible gun-control moves, including a government buyback of guns. Australia did a similar move following a 1996 massacre that killed 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania.

Tuesday, March 19

Not yet tired of hearing about Brexit? A third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal will take place on Tuesday, March 19, in the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. Parliament already has twice rejected May’s negotiated plan to leave the European Union, as the March 29 deadline to leave the EU approaches. A possible sign of hope for May? The margin of defeat in Parliament was smaller in the March 12 vote – 149 – than the record margin in January, 230 votes.

Wednesday, March 20

People around the world will celebrate the United Nations International Day of Happiness on Wednesday, March 20. The special day dedicated to happiness in the lives of people on the planet has first been observed in 2013. In 2015, the United Nations launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that look at ending poverty, reducing inequality and protecting the planet.

In 2018, Finland finished at the top of the U.N. happiness rankings.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 20-21

The Purim festival begins on Wednesday and continues through March 21. The festival commemorates the salvation of the Jews in ancient Persia from a plot that aimed at killing them all in a single day. On this day, tradition says one is supposed to give money to at least two people, send gifts in the form of food, drink wine and read from the Bible.

Sunday, March 24

Thailand holds general elections on Sunday, March 24. The vote will be the first such election since a military coup in 2014, the second in a decade. The election raises questions about whether voters will maintain military leaders in power or vote in civilians. The campaign season has also witnessed growing concern about the rise of Buddhist nationalism. Voting is compulsory in the country.

