What to Watch in the World, Week of March 11

Monday, March 11 The fourth session of the U.N. Environment Assembly gathers in Nairobi, Kenya, for four days of meetings on March 11. The Assembly is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment, and…

Monday, March 11

The fourth session of the U.N. Environment Assembly gathers in Nairobi, Kenya, for four days of meetings on March 11. The Assembly is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment, and it focuses on assisting developing countries create environmentally sound practices. The session comes as worries grow around the world about the need to tackle climate change.

MORE: Countries Seen to Care About Green Living

Monday, March 11

Monday marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth of Nations, a political association of 53 countries, most once territories of the former British Empire. Ahead of the annual observance of Commonwealth Day — this year on March 11 — Queen Elizabeth II delivered remarks over this year’s theme. “A Connected Commonwealth,” emphasizing the “confidence and optimism” the Commonwealth provides, a key phrase ahead of a key vote in Parliament this week concerning Brexit.

Tuesday, March 12

Speaking of Brexit, high-stakes politics will be on display in the United Kingdom this week as the March 29 deadline is rapidly approaching to reach a deal to leave the European Union. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May will put her deal negotiated with the EU for a vote in Parliament, a proposal that lawmakers previously rejected in January. If May’s plan is voted down again, many scenarios may unfold but the most likely will be the U.K. delaying its departure from the EU by a few weeks or months.

MORE: A No-Deal Brexit May Harm British Research

Thursday, March 14

Mathematicians around the world are celebrating Pi Day on Thursday in honor of the 3.14 infinite number used to represent a constant. Pi has been calculated to more than 1 trillion digits beyond its decimal point. It is considered an irrational and transcendental number that simply continues forever without following a pattern or repeating itself.

Sunday, March 17

People around the world are celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17, the date when Saint Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, died. The holiday is known for its colorful parades, green and various traditional Irish symbols associated with the celebration shamrock, corn beef, and leprechauns.

More from U.S. News

With Britain Leaving the EU, the Bloc Could Lose its Optimism on AI

Events That Will Impact Business In 2019

The 25 Best Countries in the World

What to Watch in the World, Week of March 11 originally appeared on usnews.com