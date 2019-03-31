What to Watch in the World, Week of April 1

Monday, April 1 The United Kingdom‘s Parliament will try — again — beginning on Monday, April 1, to come up with an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to leave the European Union. British…

Monday, April 1

The United Kingdom‘s Parliament will try — again — beginning on Monday, April 1, to come up with an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to leave the European Union. British lawmakers rejected on March 29 May’s negotiated deal with the EU for a third time.

Without another plan that a majority of lawmakers and the EU can agree on, the country is scheduled to leave the union without any deal on April 12.

Tuesday, April 2

Equal Pay Day symbolizes how far into the year women have to work in order to earn what men earned in the previous year. The day was created by the National Committee on Pay Equity (NCPE) in 1996 in order to raise awareness about the gender pay gap and women being underpaid.

The day is recognized in many countries but falls on different days, due to varying wage gaps and calculations used reach Equal Pay Day. April 2 is the date of observance in the United States but people in Germany already observed the day on March 18, shown above.

Thursday, April 4

On Thursday, April 4, NATO celebrates its 70th anniversary. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, will travel to the United States to lead the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs and honor a series of engagements ahead of the meeting. On April 2, Stoltenberg will meet with President Donald Trump.

Saturday, April 6

The international community will mark 25 years since the 100-day genocide in Rwanda that claimed an estimated 800,000 lives. One of the darkest chapters in modern history began on April 6, 1994, when the plane carrying Rwanda President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down.

The following day the Hutu-majority government directed killings that primarily targeted the ethnic minority Tutsis, moderate Hutus and other groups and lasted into mid-July.

Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7, marks the annual observance of World Health Day. The date was set in 1948 by the U.N.’s First Health Assembly in 1948 and took effect in 1950. The celebration aims at raising awareness of specific health concerns and priorities conversations around areas most affected by various health issues.

