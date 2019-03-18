What to Do About Fraudulent Credit Card Charges

It happens to nearly everyone: You receive notice from your credit card company that your card information has been stolen or breached. You may get this alert after a thief steals the actual credit card.…

It happens to nearly everyone: You receive notice from your credit card company that your card information has been stolen or breached.

You may get this alert after a thief steals the actual credit card. In other situations, fraudsters fail to swipe your physical card but instead illegally obtain your credit card information. In either case, criminals can make unauthorized charges.

Knowing that your card information has fallen into nefarious hands can be scary. However, federal law limits credit card losses to just $50, and some credit card companies promise zero liability — meaning you will not owe anything. Given such protections, should you even care if your card information goes missing?

Yes, says Michael Bruemmer, vice president of consumer protection and data breach resolution for Experian, one of the three biggest credit reporting agencies.

“It’s always a warning sign when anybody has your personal identity information, whether it’s credit card details, the card itself, your PIN or any of the stuff on the magnetic stripe,” he says.

While losing a card might not put you at risk of major financial loss, it can be the start of many other types of headaches, Bruemmer says.

“It could be an early sign of identity theft,” he says. “So it’s not really the dollar amount; the law protects you. It is more the activity that could be a precursor for much worse things to come.”

What’s at Stake if Your Credit Card Is Lost or Stolen

Federal law offers several protections for consumer credit cards that can limit the amount of financial damage you will suffer in the wake of a credit card theft or data breach.

“There are safeguards regarding personal liabilities,” says Amy Thomann, senior managing editor and spokesperson at TransUnion, another one of the nation’s biggest credit reporting agencies.

For example, if your credit card is lost or stolen and you report the missing card to the issuer right away — before it is used in an unauthorized manner — you are not responsible for any charges, according to the terms of the federal Fair Credit Billing Act.

If the card is used fraudulently before you report it missing, your liability is still limited to $50. Even better, many credit card companies offer a zero-liability policy and will not hold you responsible for any unauthorized charges, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Also, if your credit card account number is stolen — but not the card itself — you typically will not be liable for any unauthorized charges.

However, these protections only apply to consumer credit cards. Business credit cards may have varying policies for unauthorized use, so read your card’s terms and conditions.

What to Do if Your Credit Card Is Lost or Stolen

If your credit card is lost or stolen — or if you believe your account information has gotten into the wrong hands — take steps to protect yourself from identity theft. You can:

— Immediately report the event to your credit card company.

— Change your username and password.

— Request a replacement credit card with a new card number.

— Contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian or TransUnion — and ask for a fraud alert or an even more protective credit freeze.

— Monitor your account closely in the future, and look for unusual activity in other parts of your financial life.

If you lose your credit card, the CFPB urges you to report the matter to your credit card company immediately. Issuers typically have 24-hour toll-free numbers to communicate such losses, and many detail how to report a lost credit card on your monthly statement.

“Call your credit card provider immediately to report the fraudulent transactions and help limit the damage,” Thomann says.

Bruemmer agrees that anyone whose credit card goes missing — or who believes his or her information has been compromised — must act fast. Let your issuer know what happened, and ask that it document the loss. “That way, you’ve fulfilled the requirement that you reported fraud,” he says.

Your credit card issuer will typically cancel your compromised credit card and send you another one with a new number. But you’ll need to immediately change any online passwords and personal identification numbers you use, according to the CFPB.

Then, contact at least one of the three major credit reporting agencies, and ask that an initial fraud alert be placed on your report. This will last for one year, and it requires businesses to verify your identity before issuing credit. Whichever agency you contact will notify the other two agencies to follow suit, and all three will contact you to confirm that the alert has been placed on your file. If you do not receive confirmation, reach out to the agency in question.

While an alert will make identity theft more difficult for criminals, another step can protect you more comprehensively.

“Consider placing a freeze on your accounts,” Thomann says. “The freeze will block any further credit applications made in your name.”

You can still access your credit report under a credit freeze. But if you want to open new accounts, you will need to temporarily lift the freeze or arrange access.

Whether or not you use a freeze, request a credit report from each of the credit reporting agencies, and look for unusual activity that may indicate that your account is being used fraudulently. Federal law allows you to access one free report annually from each of the three credit bureaus.

You also can get additional free reports if you believe that your file is inaccurate because of fraud or if you have placed an initial fraud alert. You can request a report from each bureau immediately if you suspect fraud and place an alert.

If you don’t know the source of the fraud, ask your credit card company to explain how your data was breached and to disclose any other key details about the activity. If the issuer is unwilling to provide this information, this should raise a red flag, Bruemmer says.

“You’re probably with the wrong credit card company because it means their fraud department isn’t very good,” he says. “There’s no reason not to tell you. In fact, you’re the best indicator of whether a transaction was made or not made versus them guessing if someone used it or not.”

Also, keep a close eye on bank statements, loan documents and other financial records, and look for activity you do not recognize, or “anything else that may give you an early indicator that something’s not right,” Bruemmer says.

“If one piece of your personal identity information is compromised, you need to just have your guard up on other areas,” he adds.

Why You Should Be on Alert for a Lost or Stolen Credit Card

Despite consumer protections, staying on top of credit card fraud is important. If you have a credit card account that you use or monitor infrequently, you might not notice fraudulent charges. But if you don’t report the charges, the issuer may assume they are valid and expect you to pay the bill. Missed payments may be reported to the credit bureaus, and you could be on the hook for late fees.

Another reason to be vigilant about credit card fraud: It could signal a more serious exploitation of your personal information that can lead to identity theft.

“A credit card could be compromised on one instance, and then separately, you may have your Social (Security number) compromised in another instance, and they’re actually amalgamating the database and using that combined,” Bruemmer says.

Or, if your credit card information was obtained as part of a data breach, the theft could indicate that criminals have already picked up more than your credit card number.

Keeping Yourself Safe in the Future

After a credit card theft or data breach, continue to monitor your accounts and credit reports closely. Ideally, check your accounts at least once a month and each credit report at least annually. Such vigilance is the best way to limit damage.

“The most essential step is awareness,” Thomann says. “Tracking your credit and personal finances will help spot any red flags on your accounts in a timely manner.”

