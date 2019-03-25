What to Consider About Business School Diversity Before Applying

During orientation at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business, first-year MBA student Jasmine Howard received a lesson on the neurochemistry of unconscious bias, which explored “how the brain takes shortcuts and makes…

During orientation at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business, first-year MBA student Jasmine Howard received a lesson on the neurochemistry of unconscious bias, which explored “how the brain takes shortcuts and makes stereotyping decisions,” she explains.

In another exercise, students were asked to stand up if they identified with certain groups or preferences. “There was a mix of visually obvious traits like race and ethnicity, but also some less obvious ones like ‘I am or love someone who is LGBTQ or struggling with addiction,'” she says. The point: “To learn on a deeper level all the different aspects that make up a person and what they bring to the table.”

Bias training and similar exercises are becoming routine at business schools around the country seeking to boost the ranks of female and traditionally underrepresented groups in graduate programs — and make them feel welcome on campus. The push can’t come soon enough. Only 16 percent of GMAT test-takers in the U.S. are from underrepresented populations, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council, which administers the test, and many schools have dismal numbers of minority students.

That’s in spite of a growing consensus that diversity in every form — from race and gender to country of origin — improves both the educational experience and the field of business itself, experts say.

“You will learn a lot more when you are interacting with people who think differently than you do than if you’re dealing with people who already think and believe the same things you do,” says Bruce DelMonico, assistant dean for admissions at the Yale School of Management.

And research consistently shows that diverse business teams perform better and achieve superior outcomes, such as greater creativity and innovation. Of the more than 700 business leaders surveyed by the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill in 2016, 95 percent said an inclusive culture is critical to their organization’s future success.

No wonder schools are stepping up their efforts to recruit minority candidates for MBAs and other graduate degrees. According to Juliane Iannarelli, senior vice president and chief knowledge officer for AACSB International, a nonprofit that accredits business schools globally, the institutions making the biggest strides are those “tackling multiple dimensions.”

This can mean engaging minority high school students to think about careers in business, assessing the climate for inclusion and diversity on campus, and staging recruiting events or diversity weekends for prospective business students.

One such event was Women@ASU, a two-day program for promising female undergraduates and business professionals held at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business in November 2018. Between panels and tours of the campus, the group heard from students, faculty and alumni about “the ROI of graduate school and finding their life’s purpose here,” says Pam Delany, director of graduate recruitment and admissions.

Schools are also tapping into pipelines created by organizations like the Forté Foundation, which partners with companies, donors, universities and top MBA programs and offers conferences, networking and training to advance women in business; and Management Leadership for Tomorrow and The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, which offer related services and events for African-Americans, Latinos and Native Americans.

Similarly, Reaching Out MBA provides mentoring and scholarship support at 46 business schools for LGBTQ students and allies, and the National Black MBA Association identifies and mentors potential black MBA candidates.

Schools are also building their own avenues to increase diversity. For instance, Georgia Tech’s MBA Pathway offers deferred admission to its own undergraduates, as well as to those from all-women’s Agnes Scott College and several historically black colleges in Atlanta. Undergraduate seniors who apply to the program and are accepted are guaranteed MBA admission after completing a minimum of three years of work before starting the program.

Such efforts are beginning to pay off. Over a third of Forté’s 54 member B-schools enrolled classes comprised of more than 40 percent women this year, compared with just three schools in 2014. And for the first time, one Forté school, the University of Southern California, achieved gender parity, with women making up 52 percent of the incoming MBA class.

“It’s just not enough to bring in diverse groups and then leave them to fend for themselves,” says Maryam Alavi, Scheller’s dean. “It’s important that they feel appreciated, respected and supported so everyone can fulfill their potential.”

Efforts start during orientation at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor’s Ross School of Business, where first-year students are asked to take a cultural intelligence self-assessment, which basically measures their intercultural capabilities, or their ability to relate and work effectively in culturally diverse settings.

“That’s how we begin to normalize conversations around race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and ability,” says Taryn Petryk, the school’s director of diversity and inclusion. At the beginning of other programs, students take workshops designed to help them identify and address implicit bias and understand identity.

Business schools are also training faculty to be more sensitive to and inclusive of minority perspectives. In fact, they’re even ditching biased teaching materials.

A 2014 analysis of bestselling case studies used by business schools found that only 13 percent featured a female protagonist. To buck the trend, Yale School of Management has established its own case-writing team. “Increasingly we try to have protagonists who are not white men,” DelMonico says.

Faculty at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business participate in periodic forums on engaging minority students, and they get coaching to improve their ability to lead inclusive classroom discussions, according to Martin Davidson, the school’s global chief diversity officer and senior associate dean.

Classes that generate awareness of diversity issues are also popping up in the curriculum, such as Dialogues on Race at University of California-Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and Women and Leadership at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, which explores gender stereotypes, bias and discrimination in organizations.

“Negotiating gender identity is as important as knowing the technical aspects of finance and accounting,” says associate professor Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, who created the popular elective. Retired Army Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, one of the first women to lead a unit in combat, paid a visit to the class via Skype in 2018.

“When you have someone like that talking to you about leadership style and how she asserted herself in a male-dominated environment and had all this success, it’s very inspiring,” says second-year MBA student Jeanette Carneglia.

Schools also hold a wide variety of diversity-related events. Last year, Diversity Week at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business featured a panel on LGBT rights in the non-Western world and a talk with actress Logan Browning of the Netflix series “Dear White People,” which delves into racial stereotyping.

The makeup of business school faculty, an area where many schools consistently fall short, is also starting to get a sharper focus.

“The question is,” Iannarelli says, “Do students see themselves among the individuals that are teaching in business schools and that they are being presented with as having had successful business careers?”

Many colleges and universities partner with The PhD Project, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of African-Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans on business school faculties. Since 1994, the organization has shepherded nearly 1,300 minorities into careers in academia.

According to Marie Zara, its director of advancement, schools with the most diverse faculties include Rutgers Business School, the Howard University School of Business and Morgan State University’s Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management.

In addition to trying to recruit a more diverse faculty, schools often invite successful minority alumni to speak and serve as role models. Last year, Michigan Ross hosted Courtney Schroeder, a 2013 graduate of the program, who is now manager of diversity and inclusion at General Mills.

“You have to work with people different from you in the workplace,” he told students. “It’s the one place we all have to figure it out.”

In fact, students like Schroeder are often the ones leading the charge towards greater diversity. While pursuing his MBA, he spearheaded a proposal to have the school hire its first diversity officer, which was adopted. And like other schools, Ross has scores of student-led clubs that help drive the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda, such as the Hispanic Business Students Association, Black Business Students Association, MBA Council and Michigan Business Women.

Several schools have programs with names like “Manbassadors,” which generally encourage men to step up on gender issues or serve as allies for women. These include the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University; the Anderson School of Management at the University of California–Los Angeles; and the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

As part of a Manbassadors gathering at Haas in 2018, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and her husband Dan Mulhern were invited to discuss the shifting gender roles that arose when she took office in 2003.

“He had a really good trajectory for his career but took a back seat in order to be a supportive husband,” says Hao Shen, a second-year MBA student who co-organized the event. “He stressed the communication skills that he and Gov. Granholm had to develop to make sure that both their needs were being met.”

Students are also making diversity and inclusion part of their scholarship. At Georgia Tech’s Scheller School, marketing doctoral candidate Dionne Nickerson has organized workshops for Ph.D. students preparing for careers in business school academia.

One session focused on implicit bias in the classroom; another involved having faculty members share examples of how they’ve worked to make classrooms more inclusive and have dealt with specific challenges — a marketing student making a gross generalization about a particular target market, for example.

“That’s a chance to create a learning opportunity and really go there as opposed to shying away from the issue or just moving on to the next subject,” Nickerson says.

And when MBA student Christina Chavez helped to analyze the earnings of school alumni as part of the Gender Equity Initiative at Haas, she discovered a significant gender pay gap.

“A lot of people think that women earn less because they take time off from their careers. But the data showed the gap exists with the very first job,” she says. “The fact that the school allows us to do this research is great because talking about it more is how we’re going to start making change.”

While the move toward greater diversity in business schools isn’t always as rapid as some would like to see, Scheller’s Alavi puts it this way: “The important thing is that we are making progress and not going backwards.”

