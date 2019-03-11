What Is the Noom Diet?

In a sea of diets like keto, paleo and intermittent fasting, Noom is a small fish. Or maybe, it’s not really a fish — er, fad diet — at all. As Noom CEO and co-founder…

In a sea of diets like keto, paleo and intermittent fasting, Noom is a small fish. Or maybe, it’s not really a fish — er, fad diet — at all. As Noom CEO and co-founder Saeju Jeong says, “It’s not a diet — it’s a unique behavior change course that uses psychology and small goals to change your habits so you can lose weight and keep it off for good.” To date, Noom’s weight-loss programs have reached more than 47 million users across the globe since it launched in 2011. Here’s what you should know if you’re considering following this program.

What Is Noom?

Noom is a mobile platform-based wellness program that includes personal coaching and group support in order to help you create better lifelong habits and, as a result, live a healthier life. Although food and exercise are a big part of this plan, its founders say it’s just as much about how to make sustainable lifestyle changes as it is about how to eat and exercise. One key goal of Noom is to help you overcome emotional and psychological barriers that may prevent you from leading a healthy lifestyle.

There are two programs available on Noom: a healthy weight program and diabetes management program. If your goal is weight loss, you’ll be given a daily calorie budget and use a color-coded Noom database and tracking technology to help you stay within your limit. You won’t be making any radical changes or making any foods off-limits, though, and shouldn’t expect to lose more than one to two pounds a week, which complies with the National Institute of Health’s guidelines for safe weight loss. “Our goal is to destigmatize weight loss as something that’s restrictive (or ‘impossible’ for some), and provide a slow and steady pathway built on the acquisition of sustainable skills,” Jeong says.

If you choose the diabetes management program, you’ll focus more on choosing and tracking foods based on their carbohydrate content. The program is fully recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a diabetes prevention program, meaning it provides evidence-based Type 2 diabetes prevention in communities across the United States and has demonstrated effectiveness by meeting all the recognition program’s “performance criteria.”

How Can I Start Following Noom?

When you visit the Noom website, you’ll be asked a series of questions about your weight-loss goals, gender, age, height and current weight. You’ll also answer questions about your eating style and exercise habits. Noom also asks if you have diabetes so it can direct you to the appropriate program. Once you get through the questionnaire, you can begin a free 14-day trial and then continue for a cost of $49.50 per month.

During your first week on Noom, you’ll connect with a “goal specialist” trained in cognitive behavior therapy, a research-backed type of therapy that usually involves changing thinking and behavior patterns through techniques like motivational interviewing. “Coaches spend time addressing mindfulness as it relates to eating, physical activity and general health,” Jeong says. You’ll also be paired with a group coach and peer support group with whom to review and discuss curriculum topics including dealing with food pushers, identifying different types of triggers and forming new healthy habits.

Right away, your goal specialist will help you identify your “big picture,” which includes your “super goal” and “ultimate why.” This big picture, plus your life circumstances, is used to create a personalized action plan that will guide the one-on-one work done with your coach. You’ll also receive a simple overview of your daily calorie budget, and can purchase an additional individual nutrition plan created by Noom’s nutrition team if you want.

From there, you’ll check in weekly with your goal specialist to review how the previous week’s plan went, where you can improve, what you want to start working on (or continue to work on) and how confident you are in being able to complete the short-term action plans. You won’t receive specific nutrition advice from goal specialists, who aren’t nutrition professionals.

Along the way, you’ll refer to the Noom food database to help you make choices that keep you within your daily calorie or carbohydrate limits. The database — which has over 3.7 million food options and has more accurate calorie information than popular nutrition apps including MyFitnessPal, FatSecret, Samsung Health and Lose It!, according to a recent study not supported by Noom — is arranged using a Noom-developed system of green, yellow and red foods based on calorie density. Red foods are the highest in calories or have the least amount of healthy nutrients (including desserts, olives, seeds and nut butters), the green foods are the least calorie-dense and provide the highest concentration of nutrients (vegetables, whole grains and skim milk) and yellow foods fall in between (grilled chicken, tuna, black beans, low-fat cheese, avocado and whole-grain tortilla). The company says the colors do not indicate if the foods are good or bad, but rather help guide folks so they can meet their goals.

You’ll log your food choices in the Noom app, which provides instant, automated and individualized feedback throughout the day.

Does Noom Work?

According to the company, 64 percent of people on the healthy weight program lose 5 percent or more of their body weight, and over 60 percent keep it off for at least one year. If the program does what it says it does — helps you change the way you eat and think about nutrition and exercise, as well as establishes new habits — I suspect many people on the program keep it off for longer, since weight loss is about making small changes that last a lifetime

The diabetes management program appears to be successful, too. A 65-week study conducted by Noom-funded researchers found that the intervention led to significant weight loss and “high engagement” during the maintenance phase, suggesting it could be an effective long-term alternative to in-person diabetes prevention programs.

Is Noom Healthy?

As a dietitian, I’m impressed with Noom. It’s an all-inclusive program that addresses diet and exercise, along with the psychological factors that can be barriers for many to effectively lose weight and keep it off. Unlike many fad diets, the program doesn’t eliminate any foods or food groups, and encourages positive eating behaviors. If you’re looking for a quick fix program, Noom isn’t for you. Also, if you’re looking for an exact eating plan, Noom probably won’t appeal to you. The way I see it, though, the only downside of Noom is the cost. But, with the monthly fee comes health coaches who can help motivate and encourage you along the way. That, I think, is worth the price.

Editor’s note: The author has no affiliation with Noom and was not reimbursed for this post.

