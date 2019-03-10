What Is the Ketotarian Diet, and Is It Healthy?

Anna Rush just wanted one — only one — french fry. But her kids, who sat behind the restaurant spuds, shielded their platters. They didn’t want their mom to go back to the indiscriminate eater…

Anna Rush just wanted one — only one — french fry. But her kids, who sat behind the restaurant spuds, shielded their platters. They didn’t want their mom to go back to the indiscriminate eater she used to be, and experience the fatigue, pain and gloominess that seemed to come with it.

“They’ve seen me feeling so much better,” says Rush, a 37-year-old mother of three in Phoenix who’s been on the “ketotarian diet,” or a plant-based version of the ketogenic diet, since early January. The former chef decided to try it in a “desperate act” to resolve symptoms related to chronic fatigue syndrome, including exhaustion, muscle aches, joint pain, fevers and digestive issues. When she saw that the cover of the book the diet is based on mentioned “boosting energy” and “calming inflammation,” she was sold.

“Without even really thinking, I just bought the book and thought, ‘I am going to do this,” says Rush, who says her energy has increased dramatically, her digestive issues are 80 percent resolved, her lifelong sinus issues are cleared and her pants are loose. Save for a rare glass of wine (which, like all alcohol, is not exactly ketotarian-friendly), she’s still on the diet today. “I just want to keep doing it,” she says.

What Is the Ketotarian Diet?

The ketotarian diet is pretty much what it sounds like: keto gone vegetarian. More specifically, it’s a high-fat, low-carb plan that — unlike a stereotypical keto diet that’s heavy on beef and butter — includes plenty of (non-starchy) vegetables and relies on plant sources like walnuts and olive oil for fat. It doesn’t involve calorie-counting, but rather dictates that you get 60 to 75 percent of your calories from healthy (read: non-saturated) fats. You can follow a vegan, vegetarian or pescatarian version of the plan, so there’s room for animal foods like eggs and seafood if you so choose.

“The cool thing about ketotarian is that most people can get behind eating more vegetables and most people can get behind the idea that olives are good; nuts and seeds are good,” says Will Cole, a functional medicine doctor based in Pittsburgh and author of the 2018 book, “Ketotarian: The (Mostly) Plant-Based Plan to Burn Fat, Boost Your Energy, Crush Your Cravings, and Calm Inflammation,” on which the diet is based.

Proponents say that entering ketosis — a state in which your body burns fat instead of sugar for energy — by eating nutrient-rich plant-based foods, allows followers to benefit from both lifestyles, including the fat loss and energy promised on keto and the longevity and disease prevention associated with plant-based eating. But nutrition experts caution that the plan is still restrictive and unstudied.

“We know plant-based foods can have many positive health benefits and the keto diet has shown some interesting research and (potential) benefits,” says Vandana Sheth, a registered dietitian near Los Angeles and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “I look forward to seeing studies that show the combination of the two.”

Is the Ketotarian Diet Safe?

Following a keto diet, whether a plant-based or meat-heavy variety, is a leap of faith since the very high-fat, low-carb plan is only well-researched as a treatment for some people with epilepsy. And while ongoing research shows keto may be beneficial in areas including short-term weight loss and even heart health, research has also revealed risks including muscle mass loss, kidney stones and low blood sugar among people with diabetes. A new study to be presented at an American College of Cardiology conference found that people who got less than 45 percent of their day’s calories from carbs had an 18 percent higher risk of atrial fibrillation than those who got 45 to 52 percent of their calories from carbs, Sheth reports.

That’s why it’s important to talk to a health professional before starting any restrictive plan, especially if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, a child or have a chronic health condition, Sheth says. “Go in with curiosity, and go in with a bit of caution,” she says. If you’re following a vegan version of the ketotarian, too, you risk missing out on important nutrients, namely, vitamin B12, so you should talk with your doctor or a dietitian about ways to supplement or fortify.

You’ll also need to consider your tolerance for, well, misery: “The keto flu is for real,” says Sheth, referring to the cluster of symptoms — which may include crankiness, constipation, dizziness, cramps, headaches, difficulty sleeping and fatigue — that can strike when your body first enters ketosis. That’s assuming you even do enter ketosis, which doesn’t allow much room for error when it comes to how few carbohydrates you can eat to stay in it. “You can fall off ketosis really quickly, so then you might have to start from scratch,” Sheth says.

Shopping and meal-planning will require your attention too, so be honest with yourself about how much time and effort you’re willing and able to spend. “I did feel a little overwhelmed (at first) because I had to buy all of these pantry staples,” says Rush, whose diet used to be a reasonable mix of what was available and appealing — maybe peanut butter on toast for breakfast, a sandwich for lunch, tacos for dinner and fruit and yogurt for snacks. Once she grasped and practiced the overarching concepts of the ketotarian diet, though, meals became easier and more enjoyable to prepare.

“Any time you start a new diet,” Sheth says, “think about it in terms of your overall life, how it fits in and your ‘why.’ That will help you get through it.”

How to Follow the Ketotarian Diet

If you’re set on giving ketotarian a try, you’ll abide by a few principles: Eat “real” food; eat healthy fats and non-starchy vegetables together; eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re satisfied, Cole says. “It’s eating real food, you’re eating until satiety … almost every human being” can benefit from it, says Cole, who was a vegan for about 10 years before shifting to another way of plant-based eating that included more fats and less grains.

For more specific guidance on exactly what and how much to eat, you’ll need to refer to Cole’s book, but a typical day of meals in Rush’s life includes an egg and vegetable scramble with avocado for breakfast, a vegetable dish cooked in olive or avocado oil for lunch and something similar for dinner — perhaps a veggie-packed Thai curry recipe. “The hardest thing is going out to eat,” Rush says, but she’s managed by ordering sides like roasted mushrooms and Brussels sprouts.

Sheth might craft a menu including a chia and flaxseed porridge with full-fat coconut milk for breakfast, zucchini noodles with nut-rich pesto sauce for lunch and a cauliflower rice and vegetable stir fry with tofu for dinner. Snacks may be carrot sticks and guacamole and a nut-and-seed bar. “There are options,” she says, “but it does take a lot more planning.”

You don’t have to be ketotarian forever, but you’ll likely need to commit to at least eight weeks to allow your body to develop “metabolic flexibility,” or basically the ability to quickly shift into a fat-burning state, Cole says. After that, you can try “cycling” — say, following a ketotarian plan for four or five days of the week and eating more carbs (of the rice and sweet potato, not doughnut, variety) the other days. It’s also possible to follow seasonally, Cole says: Consuming mostly fats during the winter and eating more carbs in the form of fresh fruit when they’re in season.

“It’s not about becoming obsessed with food or stressed about food,” he says. “It’s about reframing your relationship with your body: How can I use food to feel great? How can I love my body enough to nourish it with filling foods?”

