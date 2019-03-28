What Is the Dubrow Diet?

The Dubrow Diet, one of the top 10 searched diets on Google in 2018, was created by “The Real Housewives of Orange County” reality star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, a Newport…

The Dubrow Diet, one of the top 10 searched diets on Google in 2018, was created by “The Real Housewives of Orange County” reality star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, a Newport Beach plastic surgeon and star on “Botched.” According to their book, “The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless,” the couple was tired of all the yo-yo dieting they had done for years, so they developed their own program and finally found success.

[See: Celebrity Weight Loss: Tales of the Scales.]

The Dubrow Diet claims to help you lose weight, improve your skin’s appearance, increase your energy, help stabilize blood sugars, decrease inflammation in your body and have powerful anti-aging properties. But does it work? Read on to learn more about the plan’s details, potential benefits and risks. The Dubrows could not be reached for comment.

How Can You Start Following the Dubrow Diet?

To truly follow this diet, you’ll need to buy the book. It describes in detail the phases of the diet and provides sample meal plans, food lists, recipes and recommended supplements. To summarize, the diet is basically an intermittent fasting plan broken into three phases: “Red-Carpet Ready,” “Summer Is Coming” and “Look Hot While Living Like a Human.”

The first phase lasts two to five days and consists of 16 hours of fasting (or “resetting,” per the Dubrows) with eight hours of eating (or “refueling”). The second phase comes in three varieties, depending on how challenging you are finding the fasting and how quickly you would like to meet your goal. The slow speed includes a 12-hour reset and a 12-hour refuel, the medium speed is a 14-hour reset and 10-hour refuel, and the fast speed is a 16-hour reset and eight-hour refuel. Each speed also comes with some type of “cheat” moment, meal or day.

The third phase is marketed as the eating schedule you maintain long term. On it, you follow a 12-hour reset/12-hour eating schedule five days a week and a 16-hour reset/eight-hour eating plan the other two days. You can choose which days you would like to do what.

What Can You Eat on the Dubrow Diet?

The Dubrow Diet is not just about when you eat, it also dictates what type of foods and how much you can eat of each. Phase 1 introduces a customizable meal planner that gives the reader directions on protein, carbohydrate and veggie servings. It also provides food lists and sample meals plans. Phase 2 follows the same meal planner, but with an expanded food list and more sample meal plans.

During refueling, the Dubrows encourage a variety of foods, but with very specific portion sizes and frequency. For example, a protein serving is 3 to 4 ounces, two to three times per day; fruit is 1 cup or one small individual fruit per day; and carbohydrates include a half-cup of a complex carbohydrate, such as lentils, barley or a slice of multigrain bread per day. White flour is discouraged.

Non-fat dairy is allowed in phase one, and 2 percent fat is introduced in the second phase. Overall, the food choices expand slightly in phase two, when people are allowed to drink alcohol in moderation (that’s two drinks for a man, one drink a day for women).

In phase 3, you are encouraged to continue eating the foods that you grew accustomed to during phases 1 and 2. The Dubrows say you can be a little more liberal with portion sizes in this phase; however, if your weight starts to climb back up, you need to revisit them.

When fasting, the Dubrows allow beverages and supplements that have no sugar and minimal calories (no more than 100 calories total). For example, you can drink water, coffee, unsweetened tea and powdered beet or greens-based supplement drinks.

[See: 15 Best Weight-Loss Diets at a Glance.]

Is the Dubrow Diet Healthy?

There doesn’t appear to be any research on the Dubrow Diet itself, and the research on intermittent fasting is inconclusive. What’s more, the majority of the research has been conducted on animal subjects. The most promising studies to date have been associated with weight loss, but the question still remains: Is it the interval eating or the calorie restriction that appears to lead to positive results?

Will you lose weight on the Dubrow Diet? Probably, but that is more likely because you are watching your portion sizes and eating fewer calories.

On the upside, the Dubrow Diet encourages eating a variety of nutritious foods such as veggies, fruits, legumes, nuts, yogurt and seafood, which, as a nutrition expert, I applaud. Unfortunately though, the amounts recommended are mostly restrictive for the average person, especially alongside the Dubrow’s suggestion for a high-intensity interval training workout.

I also find the Dubrow’s use of the word “cheat” as a prefix to moment, meal or day rather dated. Most of us have done away with that word and attitude toward food because it ties guilt with food or eating, which is rarely helpful or healthy. And even though the Dubrows constantly refer to their plan as a lifestyle, to me, it still comes across very diet-oriented and may be hard to sustain in the long run.

[See: 10 Lessons From Extreme Dieting.]

The Dubrow Diet may work for the Dubrows, but like any diet, whether it works for you depends on whether it’s something you can enjoy and stick to long term — and you are the best judge of that.

More from U.S. News

10 Unusual Weight-Loss Tips That Actually Work

10 Healthy Habits of the ‘Naturally’ Thin

8 Food Trends Nutrition Experts Pray Will Never Return

What Is the Dubrow Diet? originally appeared on usnews.com