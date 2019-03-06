What Is the Difference Between an MBA and an MPA Degree?

Managing people and budgets can be a formidable challenge, which is one reason why aspiring leaders often seek graduate-level education to learn how to effectively run an organization. However, it is common for these individuals…

Managing people and budgets can be a formidable challenge, which is one reason why aspiring leaders often seek graduate-level education to learn how to effectively run an organization.

However, it is common for these individuals to be conflicted about whether to pursue a Master of Business Administration degree — commonly known as an MBA — or a Master of Public Administration degree, which is often called an MPA.

Experts say that both MBA and MPA programs offer training in essential management competencies, such as accounting, human resources and strategy. However, one key distinction between these two types of management graduate programs is what types of careers these programs are designed to prepare students for, since an MBA is geared toward aspiring business executives and an MPA is tailored to future public service leaders.

[Read: Compare an MBA With Other Management Graduate Degrees.]

“MPA programs are far more focused on preparing students for government positions in the public sector,” Michal Ann Strahilevitz, a professor of behavioral economics at the University of Wollongong in Australia who has taught both MBA and MPA students, wrote in an email. “In contrast, MBAs have a broader focus that includes course work relevant to both for-profit and nonprofit positions.”

Another crucial difference between MBAs and MPAs, experts say, is that when students work on class projects where they are tasked with solving problems faced by real-life organizations, MPA students typically help nonprofit or government clients. In contrast, MBA students may assist either for-profit or nonprofit ventures.

How MPA Courses Compare With MBA Classes

David Campbell, an associate professor of public administration at Binghamton University–SUNY, says the most important distinction between an MBA and MPA is that MBA courses tend to heavily emphasize cost-efficiency, whereas MPA courses focus on social impact.

“When you work in business you learn how to maximize the bottom line,” Campbell wrote in an email. “It’s about increasing shareholder value and generating profit while delivering value for customers. The skills you learn in an MBA program make it possible for you to do those things. In public service, however, the primary goal is … creating public good. That means you learn what it takes for governments to be responsive to the interests of communities or for nonprofit organizations to deliver on their mission.”

According to Campbell, MPA courses include lessons on how to determine which policies and programs would have the greatest positive impact on society. “Public administration is about serving the public, particularly in a democracy, in which we want all voices to be heard,” he wrote. “The skills you learn in an MPA program, therefore, emphasize what it takes to use government and nonprofit organizations to serve the public: how to get input from a wide range of stakeholders, how to use evidence to make decisions that will serve the public interest, and how to lead people around a shared cause or mission to strengthen communities.”

[Read: What Graduate School Is and Who Should Consider Attending.]

Joshua Ambrosius, director of the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Dayton in Ohio, says MPA programs tend to include public policy courses that help students understand the causes of various social problems so they can imagine solutions to those problems. Another unique feature of an MPA is that an MPA educates students about how government and nonprofit organizations can ensure their organizations run in a way that is consistent with a public service mission, Ambrosius says. “MPA programs better prepare managers to work in this context of improving the lives of those they serve and making our communities better, safer and stronger,” he wrote in an email.

Luisa Diaz-Kope, the Master of Public Administration program coordinator and an assistant professor of political science at the University of North Georgia, says even when MPA and MBA programs include courses on the same topics, those topics are often taught in a different fashion. For instance, while an MBA marketing class might teach students how to effectively advertise a commercial product, an MPA marketing class might delve into how to create an effective public awareness campaign that convinces citizens to adopt pro-social behaviors like conserving water, she explains. MPA courses also delve into the unique challenges involved in public sector management, including dilemmas about how to distribute tax dollars and other community resources fairly, Diaz-Kope says.

How the Career Trajectories of MBAs and MPAs Differ

Strahilevitz suggests that an MBA typically offers a broader array of job opportunities than an MPA would. “If a student is not sure if they want to pursue a career in government or in the private sector, I advise they go for an MBA degree,” she says. “The skill set is relevant to a wider range of positions focusing on marketing, management, finance, HR, consulting and/or strategy. Therefore, an MBA program gives more options of where they can go and what they can do after graduating. It is also still the case that MBA degrees are more globally recognized, as fewer people are familiar with what an MPA degree involves.”

Diaz-Kope says an MPA is only appropriate for individuals who are driven by the desire to “make a difference” in their community. She says an MPA is not suitable for people whose primary measure of success is obtaining a high salary.

“Your main motivation to be an MPA graduate is because it’s kind of like an altruistic calling,” Diaz-Kope says. “It’s not because you want to make lots and lots of money.”

Diaz-Kope explains that MPA degree recipients tend to either work in local, state or federal government or lead nonprofit organizations, so when she evaluates MPA program applicants, she looks for evidence that these candidates have a civic mindset.

[See: 10 Steps to Tackle a Low GRE Score.]

However, experts emphasize that MPA grads are not restricted to working in the public sector and that MBA grads are not limited to private sector jobs.

“Your choice of degree does not necessarily constrain your career prospects,” Ambrosius says. “There are people working in the private sector with an MPA degree. There are people in government with an MBA degree. But if you have a sense of where you’re going and what you want to do, choosing the right degree for you now can help better prepare you for what you will do in the future.”

Searching for a grad school? Access our complete rankings of Best Graduate Schools.

More from U.S. News

Ask 5 Questions to Choose the Right Online MPA Program

Should You Go to Graduate School?

What an MBA Degree Is and What You Need to Know

What Is the Difference Between an MBA and an MPA Degree? originally appeared on usnews.com