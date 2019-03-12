What EFC Is and How it Relates to Paying for College

Like many prospective students, Rose Collins submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to get help with paying for college. But she and her family were surprised to learn they would have to pay…

Like many prospective students, Rose Collins submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to get help with paying for college. But she and her family were surprised to learn they would have to pay more for her education at George Washington University than the FAFSA estimated would be their expected family contribution.

A common misconception about expected family contribution, or EFC, is that it equals the amount a family will pay for college. EFC is the measure of a family’s financial strength generated by the information provided on the FAFSA, the U.S. Department of Education form used to distribute federal financial aid. Many don’t realize it is an estimate, and the amount a family will actually pay can be significantly below or above this number.

“I jokingly call it the magic number. The expected family contribution is really just a starting point for a family,” says Kathy Ruby, director of college finance for Bright Horizons Education and College Advising, an international child care and educational advising company headquartered in Massachusetts.

Understanding what EFC means and how it affects financial aid options is one of the hurdles families with financial need — particularly those where the student is the first in the family to go to college, like Collins — face during the FAFSA process.

“When I was applying to schools, my expected family contribution was lower than what we currently take out in Parent PLUS loans,” Collins says. “I was stressing over my college decision, worried that my family was going to end up putting ourselves in debt so I could have this education, and that is exactly what ended up happening. The concept of an expected family contribution is misleading.”

Some of the information used to calculate EFC includes income, assets and demographic factors like family size and number of children enrolled in college. A student’s status as independent or dependent can also have an impact. Experts say income is weighed most heavily in the calculation. Some colleges calculate EFC differently than the federal government and require additional information from families before distributing institutional aid.

How EFC Affects What You Pay for College

Colleges use a student’s EFC to determine a family’s financial need. That need is calculated by subtracting the EFC from an institution’s cost of attendance for one year, which includes the college’s tuition. A family’s need can sometimes be bridged through federal grants, which do not have to be repaid, and student loans that do have to be repaid.

“In an ideal world, what would happen is the college would arrive at your financial need and then they would meet that need. It’s a good number to understand and know, but it doesn’t necessarily represent the amount that family will end up paying,” Ruby says.

There is no maximum EFC, so it can range from zero to any number. As college costs typically increase each year, the financial aid formula that calculates EFC is adjusted for inflation each year, says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com.

Websites like the College Board offer an EFC calculator to help families estimate what their EFC will be when they fill out the FAFSA, which the federal government says is due by June 30, though individual states have varying deadlines.

Instead of only relying on EFC to estimate how much a family will pay for college, Ruby suggests using each college’s net price calculator, which schools are required by law to provide on their websites. Often, a private college families think will be out of reach ends up being cheaper than an in-state public institution, she says.

Families should also keep in mind that those with an EFC of 5576 or lower are eligible for Pell Grants for the 2019-2020 award year, according to the Department of Education. The Pell Grant helps students from low-income households pay for college and is the largest federal grant program available to undergraduates. The maximum Pell Grant award a student can receive for 2019-2020 is $6,195.

Why You Should Know Your EFC

Experts say knowing the EFC will help families estimate what they will pay for college and how much financial aid they may receive. But it can be particularly important to get that estimate at the beginning of the college search process, Ruby says.

If a family has a high EFC, advisers might recommend that the student focus their college search on schools that offer merit scholarships and where the student is academically competitive and might be eligible to receive one. But if the EFC is low, families may want to focus on schools that offer significant need-based aid, she says.

Knowing the EFC can be also helpful for long-term planning. Each year, a student’s EFC is recalculated, so experts say families should look ahead and consider how changes in their financial situation or in the number of children enrolled in college may have an impact on the EFC and therefore the financial aid an institution will offer.

By knowing and understanding EFC, families can also make changes to lower their future estimate. Kantrowitz says the EFC is based on the two years prior to the academic year for which a family is applying, and there are changes families can make during that year that will lower their EFC.

“During that base year, the prior prior year, you want to avoid artificially increasing your income, and that can include things like having capital gains. Even a tax-free return of contributions from a Roth IRA is going to count as income on the FAFSA,” Kantrowitz says. “If you have a lot of consumer debt, credit card debt and auto loans, that doesn’t give you any advantage from a financial aid perspective. So one strategy would be to use your assets to pay down your debt.”

Matt Newlin, director of rural initiatives at College Advising Corps and a former assistant director of financial aid at the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, says families should realize their EFC will mean something different at each individual institution.

Generally the lower a family’s EFC number, the more likely a student will receive financial aid. But an EFC’s significance is often more complicated.

“There’s no ‘good’ EFC because it is a range. At a state university that has a lower cost of attendance in total, your EFC is going to have a different impact than it would at a private institution with a higher cost of attendance charge,” Newlin says.

He also advises families to use the EFC as a starting point to ask questions of the financial aid officers at each of the institutions a student is considering and potentially avoid missed opportunities for more aid. Students can appeal a college’s award, which may result in more aid than initially offered. Experts say appeals are most successful when a family is able to provide documentation of a change in their financial situation, such as due to a job loss.

For students without a family member familiar with the college financial aid process to guide them through, the FAFSA and the prospect of appealing award decisions can be intimidating, Newlin says.

“Don’t let it be intimidating. Financial aid is the scariest part of going to college, and from my own experience I understand why that is. But if going to a financial aid office is too intimidating, find a current student, a student ambassador, a student support office or someone who works specifically with first-generation and low-income students,” Newlin says. “It should be something you deal with at the very beginning, and then you get to enjoy college.”

