What a Gap Year Is and How it Prepares Students for College

While many students head directly to college after graduating from high school, a smaller cohort chooses another alternative: a gap year. “I would hazard to say that there is at least as much educational value…

While many students head directly to college after graduating from high school, a smaller cohort chooses another alternative: a gap year.

“I would hazard to say that there is at least as much educational value in an international or domestic gap year experience as there is in a freshman year of college,” says Ethan Knight, executive director and founder of the Oregon-based nonprofit Gap Year Association.

A gap year, as Knight’s organization defines it, refers to “a semester or year of experiential learning, typically taken after high school and prior to career or postsecondary education, in order to deepen one’s practical, professional and personal awareness.”

Typically, he says, high school graduates travel, volunteer and focus on personal growth during a gap year.

“These kinds of experiences fundamentally open up your eyes to see the world at a larger level,” Knight says.

[Read: How a Gap Year Can Make Students Successful.]

For high school students or graduates considering a gap year, the options are plentiful and can be structured programs or self-guided. The Gap Year Association, which accredits numerous programs, lists a wide range of options on its website, including experiences with a focus on ecology, animal welfare and conservation, language studies, coding, cultural immersion and a variety of other topics.

“The best gap years tend to be the ones that push students to think about who they are and their role in the world,” says Joe O’Shea, assistant vice president for academic affairs at Florida State University and the author of “Gap Year: How Delaying College Changes People in Ways the World Needs.”

O’Shea says a gap year can help motivate and inspire students and better prepare them for college. He notes that the “natural break” between high school and college is an ideal time for students to “pause and reflect” and explore options before their studies begin.

“Often you see students who struggle in higher education because they don’t have a sense of purpose and direction. Gap years — because they give students a broader sense of the world and their place in it and how they can contribute — help to supply and empower students with the kind of motivation and purpose that can animate their entire college experience,” O’Shea says.

He suggests that high school students considering a gap year think about how colleges support that effort. “I think prospective students and their families, when they’re thinking about higher education, should be looking at colleges that are receptive to gap years as an educational experience,” O’Shea says.

In the competitive world of college admissions, experts say prospective students need to know where a school stands on gap years in regard to the admissions process.

[Read: 4 College Application Strategies for Gap Year Students.]

“If they have specific colleges that they’re already considering, or have been admitted to, reaching out to every single one of those colleges, even before admission , is a good idea just to ask what the policies would look like if they chose a gap year, what pros and cons might come along with that and to weigh all of those along with their decision to take a gap year,” says Erin Jensen, assistant director of admissions at Portland State University.

“I think they’ll find that most colleges and universities are incredibly supportive of gap year experiences and a few out there even award scholarships to students to return after a gap year,” she says.

PSU, Jensen explains, has a gap year deferral policy in place that allows students to keep their spot once admitted. Prior to this policy being enacted, she says that students were required to reapply for admission, housing and institutional aid after their gap year, which caused extra work and stress “especially if a student was overseas or participating in some sort of intensive program” at that time.

For students admitted into PSU in fall 2018, Jensen says 17 are on a gap year break.

At Elon University in North Carolina, where approximately 10 students per class take a gap year, there is a similar deferral policy in place.

“Increasingly, I think students are aware that it could be in their best interest to take some time for alternative learning rather than a traditional transition to college. I also think the things that draw students to Elon (service, research, leadership, internship and global study) are the kinds of experiences that students find appealing to do during a gap experience. Often gap requests come from very high achieving students who are self-aware and will perform better in a college environment after a gap experience. And often, they do,” Greg Zaiser, vice president for enrollment at Elon, wrote in an email.

At both PSU and Elon, gap year students pay a deposit to retain a spot during their break before starting their studies when they return.

Similarly, both colleges stipulate that students should not earn college credit during their gap year. The reason for this “is because postsecondary work would change their status to transfer and typically students request the gap experience during the application process or once they’ve been admitted,” Zaiser explains.

[Read: Get Money or College Credit for a Gap Year.]

When it comes to costs — much like college tuition — the sticker price for gap year programs can fluctuate wildly and be unclear, Knight says. While programs on the high end may come in at more than $50,000, students may pay less due to scholarships and other financial aid, he explains. And for low-income students, certain programs may be subsidized to enhance affordability.

O’Shea notes the need in higher education to support gap year students and points to scholarship funding from FSU that aims to do so. He believes such initiatives are making the gap year concept more available to students with limited financial means. While gap years have been the domain of middle-class families and above, O’Shea thinks that is changing as programs become more affordable.

“There are new models that have emerged that are not as expensive as one might think,” O’Shea says.

Experts also point to an increased awareness of gap year programs in recent years. While they say the concept has long been popular in Europe, it has only begun to grow in the U.S. in the last decade. One major boost came when former first daughter Malia Obama announced in 2016 that she would take a gap year before attending college, which caused the term to spike in Google searches that spring.

O’Shea suggests the move not only introduced many students to the concept but gave them “social permission” to pursue it.

For students with their own gap year goals, Knight suggests they discuss the topic with their high school counselors, reach out to colleges before applying to understand their deferral policies and — he emphasizes — gain admission knowing that they can defer.

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

Should Gap Year Students Take AP Exams?

3 SAT, ACT Considerations for Gap-Year Students

Beware of 4 Red Flags of Gap Year Programs

What a Gap Year Is and How it Prepares Students for College originally appeared on usnews.com