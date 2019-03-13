Wells Fargo rolling out new lounge-like bank concepts in D.C.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) is experimenting with a new banking concept in the District with plans to open two “digital express centers” this year. The 1,500-square-foot centers are designed to help Wells Fargo…

The 1,500-square-foot centers are designed to help Wells Fargo customers learn about new products and services in a more collaborative environment, complete with ATMs and video-conference capabilities, according to Wells Fargo. The first express center will open the first week of May at 1329 Wisconsin Ave. NW, in Georgetown, and the second will open at 99 M St. SE in the Navy Yard in the early fourth quarter, according to Wells Fargo, and is only the second location after Daybreak, Utah, to roll them out.

The new concept is part of a larger effort the bank has made in the last few years to recover from a yearslong wave of scandals, investigations and congressional hearings that included, in part, millions of fake accounts created by bank employees and the firing of its CEO. The goal is to make banking less intimidating than the usual…