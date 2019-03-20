Wealthy Countries Are Also Very Anxious, OECD Study Shows

Discrepancies between people’s lifestyle and happiness and the economic performance of the country they live in has long been a topic of debate, with scientists concluding that more money doesn’t necessarily make people happy. Research…

Discrepancies between people’s lifestyle and happiness and the economic performance of the country they live in has long been a topic of debate, with scientists concluding that more money doesn’t necessarily make people happy. Research looking into the world’s happy regions often include financially challenged individuals who list various reasons for their happiness, mainly regarding strong relationships.

New research by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) confirms the reciprocal and shows that the richest countries out there are also those reporting the highest levels of anxiety and worry about their financial stability.

“Many people worry about falling ill, struggling to make ends meet and getting by in old age,” say the authors of the report that looked at 21 of the 34 countries in the OECD — Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and the United States.

More than half of the 22,000 respondents that the organization surveyed said they are concerned with falling ill or being disabled. About half of them listed making ends meet as a reason for concern in their daily lives, while losing their jobs and crime took the third spot in the top list of concerns, affecting about 3 in 10 people. Other reasons for concerns expressed by respondents were accessing child care or education, accessing long-term care and adequate housing.

Most anxious in the OECD were the Greeks, with more than 70 percent of respondents in the country saying they fear they are not making ends meet. Disability and illness worries more than 6 in 10 people in Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia. Accessing child care and education usually falls at the bottom of the list of concerns in the OECD countries that were surveyed, with an average of about 15 percent of respondents expressing those worries.

[MORE: 10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems]

Concerns also vary with age, the authors say, with the elderly being more worried about illness and crime and the younger generations being more concerned about housing and future prospects.

“Age is a common dividing line, with older respondents tending to focus on different risks than younger people,” authors of the report say.

The level of income is also a differentiator when it comes to people’s anxieties, the OECD study shows. Lower-income respondents are more concerned about housing and making ends meet, while those with a higher income are more concerned about child care and long-term care for relatives.

More from U.S. News

India’s Wealth Inequality Worsened as its Economy Expanded, New Book Shows

Economic Inequality and Happiness

Increasing Number of People in Central America Say Their Lives are Thriving

Wealthy Countries Are Also Very Anxious, OECD Study Shows originally appeared on usnews.com