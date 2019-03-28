WBJ’s new economic development reporter lives for the chase

Breaking a big story requires many things in my experience — including the occasional traffic violation. As long as I live, I’ll never forget the moment I found out that I’d scored a big scoop…

As long as I live, I’ll never forget the moment I found out that I’d scored a big scoop on the minor league Potomac Nationals’ plans to build a new stadium out in Woodbridge.

At the time, I was covering Prince William County for a local newspaper, and I was desperately trying to figure out how the P-Nats planned to expand. I’d filed a public records request to get the info, but I had little confidence it would lead to much.

Until, of course, I got a call from a county spokesman while I was barreling down I-66. It might not have been my finest moment, but I glanced down at my phone to scroll through the documents he’d sent — and they were exactly what I needed.

It’s that sort of thrill of the chase that drew me to the development beat. I’ve covered government, politics, development and more across the D.C. region over the years — most recently in Arlington at local…