VSE chief executive to step down; successor named

Mo Gauthier, CEO of Alexandria-based government contractor VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC), will step down next month, and John Cuomo, vice president of Boeing Distribution Services Inc., will take over April 15.

Gauthier, who stepped into the role in April 2008, oversaw a handful of acquisitions and moved the company into new supply chain markets during his tenure. In 2014, VSE Corp. combined two groups that accounted for more than half the company’s revenue and eliminated two top-level executive posts.

VSE did not immediately return a request for comment about the leadership change. We will update this story when we hear back.

Subsidiary VSE Aviation Inc. recently closed on a $112 million acquisition of 1st Choice Aerospace Inc., a private aviation company with operations in Florida and Kentucky. 1st Choice had revenue of about $29 million in 2017 and estimated revenue of $47 million in 2018, according to a press release.

