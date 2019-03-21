202
Virginia will chip in $3.6M during Metro summer shutdown to help provide other options

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 21, 2019 10:44 pm 03/21/2019 10:44pm
A state panel Wednesday agreed to chip in $3.6 million to aid Virginia localities as they face a shutdown of all Metro stations south of the Regan National Airport during the summer months.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board said it would cover 80 percent of a $4.4 million mitigation plan, which includes extra buses, free shuttles and water taxies. Much of that, more than $2 million, will go to Alexandria, which will take the brunt of the shutdown’s affects.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will halt Blue and Yellow Line service south of Reagan National Airport between May 25 and Sept. 2, when the Braddock Road, King Street and Eisenhower Avenue platforms are rebuilt. Service will resume in September, but trains will single track through Van Dorn, Huntington and Franconia-Springfield in the following months as work is performed at those stations.

Earlier this month, WMATA said it would offer free express and local shuttle service during the total shutdown but…

