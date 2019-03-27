Viewpoint: Bowser’s proposed tax hikes wrong for D.C.

In Mayor Muriel Bowser’s second inaugural address in January, she announced an ambitious goal: create 36,000 new housing units in the District of Columbia by 2025. She is the first government official in our region…

In Mayor Muriel Bowser’s second inaugural address in January, she announced an ambitious goal: create 36,000 new housing units in the District of Columbia by 2025. She is the first government official in our region to commit to an ambitious housing affordability goal for all income levels so D.C. can be a truly inclusive city.

As we all know, the District cannot achieve this objective alone, and the mayor has rightly ignited a call-to-action for the region. It’s also going to require a multifaceted, public and private sector approach that addresses one of the top reasons that affordable housing has been suppressed in the District: a zoning, regulatory and permitting environment that makes building housing unnecessarily expensive.

While the mayor recognizes this, the budget proposal she released on March 20 includes two tax increases on commercial real estate that do nothing to improve our zoning requirements or reduce the regulatory burden imposed on constructing housing. With the…