Viewpoint: Don’t underestimate Amazon HQ2’s importance

There can be no question that Amazon’s HQ2 location in Arlington County will have significant implications for the local and regional economies. The direct and indirect impacts have been widely reported: 25,000 or more jobs…

There can be no question that Amazon’s HQ2 location in Arlington County will have significant implications for the local and regional economies. The direct and indirect impacts have been widely reported: 25,000 or more jobs with an average salary of $150,000, an annual payroll of $3.75 billion or more, $4 billion in new construction outlays, the generation and support of tens of thousands of other jobs throughout the region’s economy cutting across all sectors and the generation of significant magnitudes of net fiscal benefits — revenues exceeding public expenses — to the benefit of Arlington County (at least $26 million annually at buildout) and more than $164 million annually to Virginia beyond the costs of state-provided new public services.

While these economic benefits are significant and exceed those that can be associated with any other business investment in the region, the Amazon HQ2 investment is actually much more important that these numbers suggest. Arlington County…