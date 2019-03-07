Viewpoint: D.C. needs to speed up 5G deployment

The increasing mobile broadband capacity demands of D.C.’s residents and businesses require all of us to think differently and aggressively about how to keep our beloved city a vibrant place to do business in. Our…

The increasing mobile broadband capacity demands of D.C.’s residents and businesses require all of us to think differently and aggressively about how to keep our beloved city a vibrant place to do business in. Our chamber members, their employees and all of us are anxious for 5G wireless infrastructure upgrades.

In the past, perhaps the District could have waited to adopt something that other cities are leaping to embrace. But today the competition and challenges are too steep. We must move ahead in finalizing a public-private partnership that will allow all eight wards to experience improved wireless carrier service, called 5G, to meet the needs of everyone. The robust development of revolutionary 5G networks throughout the city is well overdue.

The way to secure this private investment in next-generation wireless infrastructure is for the District to allow for the deployment of a network of small wireless antennas, known simply as small cells, that work in concert with existing communications…