D.C. area brewery, restaurants host International Women’s Day events

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 5, 2019 11:10 am 03/05/2019 11:10am
Several D.C. area restaurants and bars are celebrating International Women’s Day this week..

Caboose Commons beer garden and coffee house will host an International Women’s Day Market Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring up to 15 small businesses owned or run by women. Participating businesses include Fairfax-based womenswear boutique Park Story, New Jersey-based nail stylist Color Street and Utah-based Doterra Essential Oils.

International Women’s Day, which is on Friday, March 8, focuses on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It traces its origins to 1911.

The Fairfax location is one of Caboose Brewing Co.’s two locations; the company’s original location is Caboose Tavern in Vienna.

Co-owner Jennifer McLaughlin told me the International Women’s Day Market will kick off the company’s new event series, slated for the first Thursday of every month.

“This is the first one so we have a theme,” she said. “The rest of the events are going…

