USDA wants to move two agencies out of Greater Washington. It’s still considering two sites in the region.

The Department of Agriculture has roughly halved its list of potential locations for new homes of two subagencies it wants to move out of Greater Washington due, in part, to problems recruiting personnel to the region.

Two of the short-listed locations are in suburban Maryland.

The Agriculture Department said it received 135 inquiries from 35 states about taking on the subagencies — the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It narrowed the list to 67 sites on Tuesday. Bids from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. and the University of Maryland-College Park made the cut, but the majority of the short list includes sites in Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The rural central Virginia counties of Greene, Madison and Caroline remain in the running, as are the cities of Charlottesville, Richmond, Petersburg and Roanoke. You can see the complete list here.

It’s possible the two subagencies…