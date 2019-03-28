Universal Studios-style theme park proposed for Philly suburb

Sun Center Studios, which has hosted the filming of the movie “Creed,” also Mountain Dew and Arby’s commercials, and served as a rehearsal space for Lauryn Hill and Kid Cudi, has set its sights on…

Sun Center Studios, which has hosted the filming of the movie “Creed,” also Mountain Dew and Arby’s commercials, and served as a rehearsal space for Lauryn Hill and Kid Cudi, has set its sights on building an estimated $200 million version of Universal Studios at its base in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Sun Center opened at the end of 2011 as the state’s first purpose-built film and television production studio facility. For its next phase, it has proposed a 90,000-square-foot indoor-themed tourist attraction and special events facility that will also have an outdoor attraction component with retail, dining, live entertainment and water fountain show, according to an application it filed with Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. A 175-key hotel and underground parking garage are also part of Sun Center’s expansion plans.

The theme park would be driven by the studio experience rather than, for example, a roller coaster and other rides that attract visitors to…