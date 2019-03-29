Under Armour’s Plank sees compensation rise to $3.4M in 2018

Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank’s compensation package totaled $3.4 million in 2018, a nearly 55 percent increase over the prior year. The bulk of Plank’s pay — $2.52 million — came in the form…

The bulk of Plank’s pay — $2.52 million — came in the form of an equity award tied to the company surpassing a target set for its adjusted operating income, according to a filing late Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Baltimore sportswear maker reported adjusted operating income of $179 million, above a $130 million threshold that had been set by the company. Under Armour changed its performance metric in 2018 from a net revenue goal to an adjusted operating income benchmark, citing an emphasis to drive increased profitability throughout its business.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) posted a loss of $46.3 million in 2018 as the company continued to restructure amid a slowdown in North American sales. Revenue grew 4 percent to $5.19 billion.

Plank’s compensation included $844,984 in stock option awards. The company said…