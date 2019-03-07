Under Armour’s second-biggest institutional shareholder sells stake

Baillie & Gifford, the second-biggest institutional shareholder of Under Armour Inc. stock, has completely divested its stake in the sportswear maker. Scotland-based Baillie & Gifford disclosed that it sold its stake in a filing Thursday…

Scotland-based Baillie & Gifford disclosed that it sold its stake in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company owned no shares of Baltimore-based Under Armour as of Feb. 28, according to the filing.

Prior, Baillie & Gifford owned a 9.4 percent stake in Baltimore-based Under Armour as of Dec. 31. At the time, the company owned 17.6 million shares. Of those, 8 million had voting power.

Baillie & Gifford at one point was the largest shareholder behind Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, who owns close to 69 million shares, according to last year’s proxy filing.

Wellington Management Group LLP became the largest institutional shareholder in the fourth quarter, according to a Feb. 12 filing. Wellington owned 24.1 million shares, or a 12.8 percent stake, as of Dec. 31. Baillie & Gifford had previously been…