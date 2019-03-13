Under Armour won’t be getting more floor space back, Dick’s CEO says

Under Armour Inc. shares fell Tuesday morning after Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. announced plans to launch its own private label athletic apparel brand. Dick’s CEO Edward Stack said the retailer is dropping a licensing agreement…

Under Armour Inc. shares fell Tuesday morning after Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. announced plans to launch its own private label athletic apparel brand.

Dick’s CEO Edward Stack said the retailer is dropping a licensing agreement with Reebok and launching its new brand in time for the fall back-to-school season. He also said Dick’s does not plan to return floor space in its stores that it took away from Baltimore-based Under Armour last year.

“We’re enthusiastic about our Under Armour business going forward but it will remain in the floor space that it has today,” Stack said on a conference calls with analysts to discuss the retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Dick’s, which is headquartered outside of Pittsburgh, is Under Armour’s largest customer.

The new private label brand being launched by Dick’s will include apparel for men, women and children. Stack also said the brand, which will compete with Under Armour, will have “meaningful floor space.”

“When you walk in you will know…