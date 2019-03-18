202
Under Armour schools make up 25 percent of NCAA bracket

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 18, 2019 1:27 pm 03/18/2019 01:27pm
A quarter of the schools in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be donning the Under Armour logo on their uniforms, a new high for the Baltimore sportswear maker.

Under Armour has 17 schools in the 68-team field, a big increase from the 10 teams the company outfitted in last year’s Big Dance, according to Apex Marketing Group.

Nike Inc. continued its dominance with 40 teams, including all four of the tournament’s No. 1-seeded teams. Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike had 47 teams in last year’s field and 41 teams in 2017.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has more schools than rival Adidas for the second consecutive year. The Germany-based apparel giant outfits 11 teams in the tournament, up one from last year.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank took to social media Sunday evening to tout the company’s 17 schools, ending the Instagram post by saying: “Think you hear us coming.”

Five of Under Armour’s schools are higher-ranked than their opponents. The top-ranked school for Under Armour…

