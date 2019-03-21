Under Armour holds several of the biggest apparel deals in March Madness

When the Ohio State Buckeyes took the court for March Madness a decade ago, the university’s athletic teams got $3.8 million in cash and apparel annually from Nike. Since then, the annual value of the…

When the Ohio State Buckeyes took the court for March Madness a decade ago, the university’s athletic teams got $3.8 million in cash and apparel annually from Nike.

Since then, the annual value of the school’s Nike deal has increased 179 percent to $10.6 million, a reflection of the booming business of NCAA apparel deals.

The Portland Business Journal, a sister publication of the Washington Business Journal, submits annual public records requests with all universities in the top division of college sports. It has obtained the contracts of 33 of the 68 teams in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament. (Private schools aren’t required to disclose contracts. The Business Journal hasn’t requested the contracts of the smallest schools in the tournament.)

