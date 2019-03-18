Under Armour bringing new chief designer onboard

Under Armour, Inc. is bringing on a new chief designer as the apparel company looks to boost sales in the U.S. and continue growing internationally. Kasey Jarvis will start his new role at Baltimore-based Under Armour…

Kasey Jarvis will start his new role at Baltimore-based Under Armour in early April. He succeeds Dave Dombrow, who recently departed the company.

Jarvis has 19 years of experience in apparel, footwear, equipment and automotive design. Prior to joining Under Armour he was director of design at Black Diamond Equipment, a Utah-based climbing, skiing and mountain sports equipment manufacturer.

Jarvis has also worked for General Motors — where he worked on designs for the Hummer — and at Nike Inc. At Oregon-based Nike he helped design the apparel giant’s line of recycled sneakers made from trash. The “Trash Talk” sneakers were worn by former NBA star Steve Nash.

“His unique mix of design experience from the auto, footwear and performance equipment industries will help to inform and deliver on our mission to design performance solutions…