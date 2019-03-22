UMMS CEO Chrencik asked to take leave of absence amid board controversy

University of Maryland Medical System’s board has asked system CEO Robert Chrencik to take a temporary leave of absence, starting Monday. UMMS Chairman Stephen Burch made the announcement Thursday afternoon, as reports continue to surface…

UMMS Chairman Stephen Burch made the announcement Thursday afternoon, as reports continue to surface on business deals that some UMMS board members have with the nonprofit system which have raised concerns about conflicts of interest and improper dealing.

Chrencik has served as UMMS’ CEO since 2008. He helped oversee the finances of the system since its creation in 1984, serving as executive vice president and CFO before taking over the top spot.

In his absence, John Ashworth, senior vice president of network development for UMMS and associate dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, will act as interim president and CEO. Ashworth has previously served in the roles of CEO and chief operating officer for the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), and is also a former director of UMMC’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

