U.S. News Releases 2020 Best Graduate Schools Rankings

Many people apply to graduate school with the hope that an additional degree will improve their job prospects and raise their salaries. An employment forecast published last summer by the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers…

Many people apply to graduate school with the hope that an additional degree will improve their job prospects and raise their salaries.

An employment forecast published last summer by the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers reason for optimism. The BLS predicted that employment in master’s-level occupations would increase by nearly 17 percent between 2016 to 2026 and employment in doctorate-level and professional-level occupations would rise by about 13 percent. A separate BLS analysis of salary data showed that in 2017, the median weekly earnings of a worker with a professional degree such as an MBA, M.D. or J.D. exceeded $1,800, compared with just under $1,200 for someone with only a bachelor’s degree.

Prospective students looking for a high-quality graduate program that meets their needs can explore the U.S. News Best Graduate Schools rankings and data, which were published today.

[Read: What Graduate School Is and Who Should Consider Attending.]

The 2020 edition of the rankings evaluates programs in business, law, medicine, nursing, engineering, education and other fields. There is a unique set of rankings for each discipline, with corresponding ranking methodologies that take multiple factors into account. Criteria for the rankings vary and may include how accomplished a program’s incoming students are based on their grades and standardized test scores and how successful recent graduates are based on their job placement rates and starting salaries.

Here’s a snapshot of the top-ranked schools in each of the six graduate program areas with the largest enrollments:

— Best Business Schools.

— Best Law Schools.

— Best Medical Schools.

— Best Nursing Schools.

— Best Engineering Schools.

— Best Education Schools.

Best Business Schools

There’s a big shake-up in the full-time MBA programs rankings this year. The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School leapt to the top, rising from No. 3 last year to No. 1 this year. Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business also made progress, jumping from No. 4 to No. 2. Meanwhile, the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and Harvard Business School — the two MBA programs that tied for first place last year — both fell to a tie at No. 3 with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

There are two newcomers to the top 10 of the full-time MBA rankings: the Yale School of Management and Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, which both tied for No. 11 last year. Yale is now No. 9 and Duke is tied for No. 10 with the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor’s Ross School of Business.

Some full-time MBA programs’ ranks changed significantly. For instance, Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business climbed 20 spots, rising from a tie at No. 83 to a tie at No. 63 this year.

[See: Top 20 Business Schools.]

Among part-time MBA programs, the University of Chicago snatched the No. 1 spot from the University of California–Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, which dropped to No. 2. Two new schools entered the top 10 of the part-time MBA rankings this year: the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University–Bloomington and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Best Law Schools

The top seven full-time law school programs remain the same as last year, with Yale Law School maintaining its hold at No. 1. The University of Michigan–Ann Arbor dropped a spot in the rankings, falling from No. 8 to No. 9, while the University of Virginia rose from a tie at No. 9 to No. 8 this year.

Three institutions tied for 10th place in the full-time law school rankings: Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law, Duke University and the University of California–Berkeley.

Looking a little farther down the list, the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law made significant progress by climbing 10 spots, rising from a tie at No. 41 to a tie at No. 31 this year.

[See: Top 20 Law Schools.]

Among part-time law programs, the top three remain the same as last year, with the Georgetown University Law Center claiming the top spot, George Washington University coming in second and Fordham University placing in third. The University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law moved up from No. 5 to a tie at No. 4 with George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

Best Medical Schools

There are some shifts at the top of the rankings of medical schools for research. Though Harvard Medical School is still No. 1 and Johns Hopkins University stayed at No. 2, New York University dropped from a tie at No. 3 last year to a tie at No. 9 this year alongside the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine and Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College. Meanwhile, Cornell achieved a significant feat this year by leaping up 12 spots from its No. 21 position last year.

There’s a tie for third place in this year’s research-based medical school rankings between Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

The rankings of medical schools for primary care similarly saw some movement, though the No. 1 institution remains the same: the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill. The University of Washington and the University of California–San Francisco swapped places this year, with the former rising from No. 3 to No. 2 and the latter falling from No. 2 to No. 3. A few institutions significantly improved their standing; for instance, the University of Nebraska Medical Center climbed up 10 spots in the rankings, rising from No. 18 to No. 8.

Best Nursing Schools

Johns Hopkins University stayed on top of the nursing master’s program rankings, and Duke University retained its No. 2 position. While there was stability at the very top, five new schools cracked the top 10 this year.

There are also changes in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program rankings, with Johns Hopkins rising from the No. 2 position last year to No. 1, and Rush University leaping from No. 4 to a tie at No. 2 with Duke.

Best Engineering Schools

The top three institutions in the graduate engineering program rankings are the same this year, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology claiming the No. 1 spot, Stanford University following at No. 2 and the University of California–Berkeley finishing at No. 3.

Best Education Schools

Harvard University is now No. 1 in the graduate education program rankings and the University of Pennsylvania is No. 2. There is a three-way tie for third place between the University of California–Los Angeles, Stanford University and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Searching for a grad school? Access our complete rankings of Best Graduate Schools.

More from U.S. News

What Is a Doctorate or a Doctoral Degree?

What an MBA Degree Is and What You Need to Know

Why It’s Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite Doctor Shortages

U.S. News Releases 2020 Best Graduate Schools Rankings originally appeared on usnews.com