Tyto Athene makes first acquisition since divestiture from Black Box

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 5, 2019 2:57 pm 03/05/2019 02:57pm
Tyto Athene LLC is finally following through with its expansion plans, acquiring Maryland IT consulting firm Island Information Technology Consultants Inc. (IITC).

Terms were not disclosed.

The Herndon-based company provides systems integration support and managed services for communications platforms for government agencies and has been attempting to expand ever since being bought by Arlington Capital Partners for $75 million last year.

Chester, Maryland-based IITC was founded in 2004 and provides mission-critical unified communications solutions to the intelligence community. The acquisition is part of Arlington Capital and Tyto Athene’s strategy of building mid-market mission critical technology solutions and services business serving government customers.

Tyto Athene formerly operated as the government services division of Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ: BBOX). The company told the Washington Business Journal in August that growth was stymied due to “financial issues affecting the…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
