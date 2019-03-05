Tyto Athene makes first acquisition since divestiture from Black Box

Tyto Athene LLC is finally following through with its expansion plans, acquiring Maryland IT consulting firm Island Information Technology Consultants Inc. (IITC). Terms were not disclosed. The Herndon-based company provides systems integration support and managed…

Tyto Athene LLC is finally following through with its expansion plans, acquiring Maryland IT consulting firm Island Information Technology Consultants Inc. (IITC).

Terms were not disclosed.

The Herndon-based company provides systems integration support and managed services for communications platforms for government agencies and has been attempting to expand ever since being bought by Arlington Capital Partners for $75 million last year.

Chester, Maryland-based IITC was founded in 2004 and provides mission-critical unified communications solutions to the intelligence community. The acquisition is part of Arlington Capital and Tyto Athene’s strategy of building mid-market mission critical technology solutions and services business serving government customers.

Tyto Athene formerly operated as the government services division of Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ: BBOX). The company told the Washington Business Journal in August that growth was stymied due to “financial issues affecting the…