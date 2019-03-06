Two Md. casinos see revenue declines; MGM posts nearly $54M in February

Maryland’s two Baltimore-area casinos saw their year-over-year revenues drop last month, as the overall industry registered a barely perceptible increase. Gaming revenues from the state’s six casinos added up to $136.8 million in February, 0.1…

Gaming revenues from the state’s six casinos added up to $136.8 million in February, 0.1 percent more than the $136.6 million they collected in February 2018, according to the latest report from Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and Hanover’s Live Casino & Hotel registered the only two revenue dips last month.

Live Casino’s 2 percent year-over-year decrease was the first downward turn for the casino in a year. Live brought in $46 million in February.

Horseshoe, in South Baltimore, reported $20.7 million in revenue, a 3.6 percent decrease. The casino has struggled to recover since MGM National Harbor opened in Prince George’s County in December 2016, with year-over-year revenue dips in 20 of the past 27 months.

MGM, meanwhile, continued to grow its year-over-year revenue — though not at the same double-digit…