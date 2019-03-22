Trustify investors ask court to appoint receiver

One of Trustify’s investors is asking Delaware’s Chancery Court to appoint a receiver to oversee the company, claiming in court documents that founder and CEO Danny Boice “misappropriated Trustify corporate funds for personal use” and…

One of Trustify’s investors is asking Delaware’s Chancery Court to appoint a receiver to oversee the company, claiming in court documents that founder and CEO Danny Boice “misappropriated Trustify corporate funds for personal use” and effectively abandoned the business.

Anchorage Illiquid Opportunities Offshore Master V LP invested $6.7 million into the on-demand private investigation service, according to court documents first posted online by executive coach and blogger Glen Hellman. The investment firm has secured sworn affidavits and support for a receiver from some of Trustify’s other investors, including Plum Alley, Gelt VC Fund, Alexandra Stanton and Sam Natapoff, according to the documents.

Boice did not respond to a request for comment. I will update this space if I hear back.

The new court case follows a series of other legal issues for Trustify. Real estate investment trust JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) is asking a court for help to collect on a $263,477.21…