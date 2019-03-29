Trustify CEO Danny Boice breaks silence in new Medium post

After months of silence, Danny Boice, the self-described “former” CEO and founder of Trustify, has taken to online blogging platform Medium in an unusual move to air a long list of grievances and make allegations…

After months of silence, Danny Boice, the self-described “former” CEO and founder of Trustify, has taken to online blogging platform Medium in an unusual move to air a long list of grievances and make allegations against investor Anchorage Capital — and to blame Trustify’s downfall on that entity.

Anchorage recently sued Trustify in Delaware’s Chancery Court, asking for a receiver to be appointed to oversee what remains of Trustify. That suit, with affidavits of support from several other investors in the company, including Plum Alley, Gelt VC Fund, Alexandra Stanton and Sam Natapoff, alleges that Boice commingled and used Trustify money for purely personal use, including at least $750,000 in annual transfers from Trustify, a platform to find and hire private investigators, to a limited liability company that he had created for personal use.

The lawsuit also said that Trustify’s Arlington headquarters had allegedly been completely abandoned and that the property management company…