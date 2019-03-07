Trump golf course fined for removing trees in Potomac flood plain

Trump National Golf Club near Sterling violated Loudoun County’s zoning ordinance by removing a number of mature trees from the Potomac River flood plain without a permit, according to a county notice published Wednesday. The…

Trump National Golf Club near Sterling violated Loudoun County’s zoning ordinance by removing a number of mature trees from the Potomac River flood plain without a permit, according to a county notice published Wednesday.

The golf course was cited for three violations related to the removal of trees and is facing at least $600 in fines. The county also ordered the course to stop all activity in the flood plain until it receives the appropriate permits.

A message left with Trump National Golf Club requesting comment was not immediately returned.

The county says alterations to land in the major flood plain “may impact the property on which the alterations occur as well as other properties located nearby or downstream.” A county review is required for the removal of such trees before receiving a permit.

The Washington Post first reported the downed trees Feb. 28. About a dozen felled trees as well as shrubs were spotted in the Potomac on Feb. 23, according to the report.

