Top FBI official says agency, not GSA, made call on plans to stay in downtown D.C.

The FBI made the call to keep its headquarters in downtown D.C. without guidance from officials at the General Services Administration, according to a top agency official.

FBI Associate Deputy Director Paul Abbate, in a letter to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy dated Feb. 8, affirmed it was his agency’s decision to keep its headquarters on the site of the J. Edgar Hoover Building instead of moving it to another location in suburban Maryland or Northern Virginia.

The disclosure, included with Murphy’s written testimony during a House appropriations oversight hearing Wednesday morning, supports a timeline previously revealed by the GSA’s inspector general. It appears to serve as independent confirmation that the GSA was not part of the call to keep the FBI downtown, preventing the Hoover site from being redeveloped with a hotel that could compete with the Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. across the street.

