This new Lockheed prototype could help support future missions to the moon and beyond

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has created a prototype for an orbiting habitat designed to help NASA assess what will be needed for a sustainable presence around the moon and in deep space. The…

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has created a prototype for an orbiting habitat designed to help NASA assess what will be needed for a sustainable presence around the moon and in deep space.

The Habitat Ground Test Article (HGTA) is built inside of a repurposed shuttle-era cargo container and stationed at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ultimate goal is for this habitat to be compatible with NASA’s Gateway, a small spaceship under development that would allow astronauts to train for deep-space missions.

In August 2016, NASA selected six U.S. companies to help develop full-sized ground prototypes and concepts for deep-space habitats under the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP) Phase II study contract.

Using rapid prototyping and modern design tools like virtual and augmented reality, per a release, the Lockheed team customized the interior of the cislunar habitat to accommodate a variety of tasks such as science missions and…