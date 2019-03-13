This MIT spinoff wants to take on Amazon Web Services

What if there was a way to utilize unused or excessive computing power from all computers and put it to use? What would happen? Well, if this startup gets it right, Amazon Web Services would…

What if there was a way to utilize unused or excessive computing power from all computers and put it to use? What would happen? Well, if this startup gets it right, Amazon Web Services would be obsolete.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Conduit claims that it is building the first collective computer that can supply computing power faster than Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services can. As it emerges out of stealth mode, the startup founded by an MIT graduate will use the collective grid computing solution derived from different institutions across the country starting with its alma mater. What does this mean? Simply put, it directs supply sources — unused or excess computing power from dormant computers and toward demand sources. If this sounds like an Airbnb for computing — it is.

This can be done with essentially any computer but the startup wants to harness the power of computer clusters at universities.

“At first, we had the idea to do this with anyone who has a computer…