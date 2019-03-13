This Fairfax home cost nearly $20M to build 15 years ago. It just sold for $4.6M.

As one of the founding engineers at AOL, Ken Huntsman and his wife, Marci, had a lot of money to build their dream home. The couple spent about $20 million in the early aughts to…

The couple spent about $20 million in the early aughts to buy 13 acres in Clifton and build a 12,000-square-foot house and an adjacent four-stall stable they would call home for the next 15 years.

In 2016, it was time to move on. But after nearly three years on the market, that same Clifton property sold for only $4.6 million in a sale that closed on March 1. The house originally hit the market for $7.495 million, offered with the custom furnishings.

Jeff Wilson of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the agent who listed the home, said the couple invested a lot in very personalized details that didn’t necessarily add great value to house. He said a lot of resources were invested in making sure the nearby forest was protected

“This was a collaborative creation between the owner, architect and designer that was designed to yield the perfect home for the client but…