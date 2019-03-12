The timeline of the BB&T-SunTrust deal: It all started back in August 2018

The events leading up to the giant merger aimed at combining SunTrust Banks Inc. and BB&T Corp. to create the sixth-largest U.S. bank began to unfold in August 2018. On Monday, BB&T (NYSE: BBT) for…

The events leading up to the giant merger aimed at combining SunTrust Banks Inc. and BB&T Corp. to create the sixth-largest U.S. bank began to unfold in August 2018.

On Monday, BB&T (NYSE: BBT) for the first time revealed the timeline of the blockbuster “merger of equals” valued at about $66 billion.

“As part of SunTrust’s annual strategic planning activities, in meetings held in March, April and June 2018, SunTrust management discussed with the SunTrust Executive Committee and the SunTrust Board potential implications to the industry and SunTrust emerging from technology, bank and non-bank competition, and possible effects of scale,” BB&T reported in a background of the merger. “These discussions included an evaluation of how these developments could impact the overall strategic landscape in the banking industry and potential merger partners of SunTrust, including BB&T. During the course of these meetings, [SunTrust CEO William H. Rogers Jr.] told the SunTrust Board that, in various…