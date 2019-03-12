The stunning demand for power from Loudoun County’s data centers

Loudoun County is the data center capital of the known universe, and while the data center boom has certainly improved the county’s bottom line, it has also dramatically increased the demand for power. Dominion Energy…

Loudoun County is the data center capital of the known universe, and while the data center boom has certainly improved the county’s bottom line, it has also dramatically increased the demand for power.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) — one of two power providers in Loudoun, along with the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, or NOVEC — has filed an application to build two substations near the intersection of Waxpool Road and Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, aka data center alley.

“Over the last decade, this overall area of Loudoun has experienced not only an increase in data centers and high-tech businesses, but also a rise in residential units, commercial offices, and retail centers,” Dominion writes in its application. “Further, Loudoun’s unique data center industry has substantial and individualized power needs.”

“Substantial” is an understatement. Dominion continues: A typical data center consumes “about the same amount of power as 7,500 residential households…