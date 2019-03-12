202
Home » Latest News » The stunning demand for…

The stunning demand for power from Loudoun County’s data centers

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 12, 2019 12:10 pm 03/12/2019 12:10pm
Share

Loudoun County is the data center capital of the known universe, and while the data center boom has certainly improved the county’s bottom line, it has also dramatically increased the demand for power.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) — one of two power providers in Loudoun, along with the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, or NOVEC — has filed an application to build two substations near the intersection of Waxpool Road and Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, aka data center alley.

“Over the last decade, this overall area of Loudoun has experienced not only an increase in data centers and high-tech businesses, but also a rise in residential units, commercial offices, and retail centers,” Dominion writes in its application. “Further, Loudoun’s unique data center industry has substantial and individualized power needs.”

“Substantial” is an understatement. Dominion continues: A typical data center consumes “about the same amount of power as 7,500 residential households…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!